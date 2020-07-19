Several Dallas-area swimmers turned in times that ranked among the country’s fastest according to the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.
NISCA released its All-America certificates for the 2019-20 season, tabulating the nation’s 100 fastest times in each event offered at the high school level. The Metroplex was well represented with swimmers from Plano East, Lovejoy, Flower Mound, Marcus and a trio of Frisco ISD programs all earning national recognition.
Having two of our Plano East swimmers recognized as All-Americans is a huge honor for our program,” said Lena Harrington, East head coach. “It's really a testament to their talent and dedication to the sport as well as the amazing support and effort that they receive from their teammates each day in practice. Our goals moving forward include adding a few more names to that list.”
The Panthers turned in a 21st-place finish at February’s Class 6A state meet on the strength of some quality swims from senior Trey Dickey and junior Gio Linscheer. Both swimmers earned All-American status for their efforts last season, with Dickey turning in the nation’s eighth fastest time in the 500-yard freestyle at 4:23.93.
Dickey’s swim came at the state meet, placing fourth in the event. His teammate, Linscheer, cracked the All-American list in two events, ranking among the country’s best in both the 200 individual medley (1:51.23) and the 500 freestyle (4:28.24).
Lovejoy alum Jed Michael Jones capped his high school career with a pair of All-American swims as well. He placed on the list on both the 200 IM (1:48.62) and the 500 freestyle (4:29.69). Those times served Jones well back in February at the 5A state meet, winning the 200 IM and placing second in the 500 freestyle.
Not far behind in the latter was Frisco Memorial senior Andrew Guziec, who placed fourth at state with a 4:30.45 — a mark that held up to earn All-American designation as well.
One of the top overall teams competing at the 5A level was Frisco Wakeland, which claimed second place on the boys side last season. One of the program’s top swimmers, junior Conor McKenna, contributed to that effort by winning the 100 butterfly with a 48.21 — a time that ranked 14th in the nation and was second among all Texans on the All-American list.
On the girls side, Frisco was represented by Memorial junior Peyton Guziec, who earned All-American status in the 1-meter diving competition, while Frisco Independence junior Sienna Schellenger earned a spot in the 50 freestyle (23.28).
Flower Mound also found its share of team-wide success at state, highlighted by a third-place finish for its girls squad. Eight Lady Jaguars were recognized with All-American swims, including in all three relay races. Sophomore Halina Panczyszyn, alum Jenna Watson, senior Riley Edmundson and alum Maggie Gholston swam a 1:45.33 in the 200 medley relay, while Gholston, Watson, alum Brooke Dalbey and junior Julia Wozniak posted a 1:35.30 in the 200 freestyle relay, and Gholston, Watson, senior Kendal Harwell and Dalbey logged 3:29.99 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Individually, Wozniak and Gholston posted All-American swims in two events apiece — Gholston cracked the nation’s top 50 in both the 50 freestyle (23.16) and the 500 freestyle (4:52.75), and Wozniak was recognized in the 200 IM (2:03.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.52).
On the diving board, Flower Mound alum Kayla Wilson and Marcus junior Sydney Rice both made the cut in the 1-meter competition.
Flower Mound’s success in the relays carried over to the boys side as well. The quartet of senior Jacob Dix, alum Aidan Clark, alum Brady Andrews and junior Leran Chang were named All-Americans in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.01) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:07.15).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.