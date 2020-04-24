Several standout swimmers around the Metroplex were recently recognized with all-state honors by the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. The top athletes in each individual event, based on times posted during the 2019-20 season, earned all-state commendation.
Among the most prominent programs on the all-state list was Flower Mound, whose girls team placed third overall at the Class 6A state meet for the second consecutive year. The Lady Jaguars and Flower Mound’s boys team combined for 23 all-state selections, including three that finished among the top five times in a particular event.
“It’s awesome. They did a great job, they’re not only good athletes but great students as well,” said Anthony Arbogast, Flower Mound head coach. “They’re all so well rounded and it’s an honor to coach them and see them achieve those heights.”
Senior Maggie Gholston, who earned all-state in four different races, logged 6A’s third-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.16, as well as the state’s fourth-fastest 500 freestyle at 4:52.75. Gholston was also named all-state in the 100 butterfly (56.88) and 200 individual medley (2:03.09).
Teammate and senior Jenna Watson cracked the all-state list in three events, placing in the 200 freestyle (1:51.39), the 100 breaststroke (1:04.03) and the 200 IM (2:03.80). Senior Jasmine Weiland added all-state in the 500 freestyle (4:57.08), as did freshman Halina Panczyszyn in the 100 backstroke (55.77), sophomore Julia Wozniak in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.52) and the 200 IM (2:03.26), junior Riley Edmundson in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.50) and the 100 butterfly (56.45) and senior Kayla Wilson in the 1-meter dive (441.85).
Flower Mound’s boys team was represented by junior Jacob Dix, who nabbed a trio of all-state honors in the 50 freestyle (21.21), the 100 freestyle (45.77) and the 200 freestyle (1:40.60). Senior Aidan Clark was named all-state in the 200 freestyle (1:41.02) as well.
Between the two squads, Flower Mound’s girls picked up all-state selections in the 200 medley relay — Panczyszyn, Watson, Edmundson and Gholston at 1:45.33 — as well as the 200 freestyle relay — Gholston, Watson, Wozniak and senior Brooke Dalbey at 1:35.25 — and the 400 freestyle relay — Gholston, Watson, junior Kendal Harwell and Dalbey at 3:29.99.
Dix, Clark, senior Brady Andrews and sophomore Leran Chang added all-state in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.01) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:07.15).
Other 6A all-state selections from Lewisville ISD include Marcus junior Kaylyn King in the 100 backstroke (57.38), plus Hebron junior Marian Cheramy in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.24) and the 200 IM (2:04.81), as well as Hebron sophomore Anders Logan in the 1-meter dive (357.9).
Plano ISD, meanwhile, totaled 12 all-state selections, including nine individual swims. Plano East sophomore Gio Linscheer cracked the list twice with all-state performances in the 500 freestyle (4:28.24) and the 200 IM (1:51.23). Teammate and junior Trey Dickey cracked the top 10 on the year in the 500 freestyle, swimming a 4:23.93 while sophomore Maguire Sheppard was recognized in the 100 freestyle (46.23).
Plano Senior senior Alex Sanchez posted the season’s fifth-best time in the 100 breaststroke at 55.97 and scored an all-state placement in the 100 butterfly as well, swimming a 55.97. Teammate and junior Nicholas Li earned all-state in the 100 breaststroke with a 58.35.
Plano West junior Antonio Romero also found his way onto the list in multiple events, recognized in the 200 freestyle (1:39.27) and 500 freestyle (4:30.25).
Romero joined junior Theodore Chen, junior James Smith and sophomore Kai Joshi as all-state honorees in the 400 freestyle relay (3:10.73) — one of three PISD relays recognized. Sheppard, Linscheer and Dickey teamed with junior Allan Hernandez to earn all-state in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.27), while junior Austin Ngo, senior Andrew Ham and senior Thomas Kuo joined Sanchez as all-state placers in the 200 medley relay (1:36.00).
Allen’s all-state list was headlined by banner years for senior Anni Fan and sophomore Catriona Gilmore. Fan posted the state’s fourth fastest time in the 100 butterfly at 54.51 in addition to earning all-state in the 50 freestyle (23.56). Gilmore, meanwhile, was among a select few to place in three individual races — nabbing all-state in the 100 freestyle (51.95), 100 breaststroke (1:04.22) and 200 individual medley (2:05.57).
The Lady Eagles added three relays to their all-state ledger as well — sophomore Natalie Tang, Fan, freshman Karoline Reeves and junior Lara Alsader in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.66); Reeves, Gilmore, Tang and Alsader in the 200 medley relay (1:47.27) and Gilmore, Tang, Alsader and Fan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.31).
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD logged a pair of all-state honorees as well. R.L. Turner junior Carlos Prudhomme was named all-state honorable mention in the 1-meter dive and Creekview sophomore Anthony Paculba logged 5A’s seventh-fastest time in the 500 freestyle at 4:39.86.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.