The fifth and final leg of the North Texas Cross Country Circuit took place on Saturday, with area programs spread out among four different sites that pit several of the Metroplex’s top runners and teams against one another.
The result was one last race before programs begin their respective postseason campaigns next week with the running of district meets. Beforehand, Saturday saw the Plano West boys, McKinney Boyd girls, Frisco Memorial boys, Plano East boys and McKinney North girls.
The Wolves and Lady Broncos were among eight teams in action at South Lakes Park in Denton — a 5,000-meter race that included two prospective state champions in Denton Guyer senior Brynn Brown and Frisco Reedy senior Colleen Stegmann. Brown won the girls race at 16:13.52 — 94 seconds ahead of second-place Stegmann (17:47.23) — but it was the collective depth of Boyd that won out in the team standings.
The Lady Broncos placed three runners in the top 11, led by a third-place finish from senior Kate Leonard (17:58.42) and an eighth-place finish from junior Bella Evans (18:50.91). Senior Paige Maple took 11th overall (19:06.64).
The West boys, meanwhile, took the top spot in both the individual and team tallies. Junior Hudson Heikkinen crossed the finish line first with a time of 15:17.59 to pace the Wolves to an 82-point team total — eight ahead of second-place Allen. West also had juniors Ian Artho (16:22.78, 14th) and Ryan Gulick (16:27.15, 18th) log top-20 times in Denton.
Prosper placed a pair of runners in the top three in sophomores Jack Johnston (15:38.34, second) and Dawson Svoboda (15:45.94, third) en route to a third-place team finish, while Allen received strong meets in both races from senior Matthew Jordan (15:50.61, fifth) and junior Brenna Zerby (18:46.74, sixth).
Over in Wylie, Plano East and McKinney North built some momentum heading into the postseason with first-place team finishes. The Panthers outlasted a seven-team field with 33 points on Saturday, just five better than second-place Richardson Pearce, and managed to place each of their top five finishers inside the race’s top 11.
Senior Travis Jasper led the pack again with a first-place time of 16:07.40, joined by sophomore Donovan Bush in fourth place (16:53.53), sophomore Noah Gonzales in seventh (16:56.50), senior Manish Mallik in 10th (17:07.96) and senior Rohan Springer in 11th (17:12.17).
North outlasted city rival McKinney, 48-60, in the girls race behind the tandem of freshman Finley Barnhart (19:30.95) and senior Azlyne Garza (19:41.45) in fourth and fifth place, respectively. The Lionettes took home the top individual spot in the race thanks to a first-place run from freshman Tara Bouck (19:02.61).
Frisco ISD was in control at North Lakes Park in Denton on Saturday, as the Memorial and Heritage boys placed first and second, respectively. The Warriors managed two top-10 runs with junior Adriel Vila (17:32.34, sixth) and senior Jotham Asmerom (17:40.36, eighth), while the Coyotes were paced by freshman Quinton Mitchell in second place at 15:53.35. Frisco Centennial senior Kyler Steele took fourth at 17:02.63.
On the girls side, Memorial freshman Peyton Benson (19:06.08) and junior Erin O’Brien (19:39.04) took first and second, respectively. Centennial senior Grace Easley added fourth place at 20:03.08.
At Jasper High School, the Plano girls fell one point short of a meet victory after being edged by Wylie East, 39-40, in the final standings. The Lady Wildcats took second overall behind a trio of top-10 finishes from sophomore Gracie Ladner (19:51.33) in fourth place, junior Elaina Kellen in eighth place (20:13.89) and junior Keziah Sorenson in ninth place (20:16.05). Frisco Independence junior Brighton Mooney took second at 18:31.52.
On the boys side, Little Elm junior Jason Alcala continued his torrid 2020 campaign by placing first overall at 16:00.29. Although all comers played catch-up to Jesuit, which had the race’s second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, Plano cracked the top five with senior John Asplin’s time of 16:38.34.
The Wildcats will be among eight teams competing next week in the District 6-6A meet, which takes place Oct. 30 at North Lakes Park. That same morning, schools from 5-6A, including Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd, will convene at Myers Park in McKinney for their conference meet.
McKinney North joins Lovejoy, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill, among others, at Myers Park earlier in the week on Tuesday for the 10-5A meet.
