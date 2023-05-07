Harper Garrett

Allen senior Harper Garrett hit a home run during the Lady Eagles bi-district playoff series against Lewisville.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

When the Allen softball team finished off a two-game sweep of Lewisville in the bi-district round, it marked the third consecutive season that the Lady Eagles had won at least one playoff series.

The last time the program accomplished that feat was from 2003-05. And although a 13-year playoff drought followed that 2005 season, Allen has recaptured that prominence from the mid-2000s with back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances in 2021 and 2022.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments