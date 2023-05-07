When the Allen softball team finished off a two-game sweep of Lewisville in the bi-district round, it marked the third consecutive season that the Lady Eagles had won at least one playoff series.
The last time the program accomplished that feat was from 2003-05. And although a 13-year playoff drought followed that 2005 season, Allen has recaptured that prominence from the mid-2000s with back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances in 2021 and 2022.
Senior Harper Garrett was a key piece during both of those campaigns and has reprised a similar role in the heart of the batting order during her senior season.
Garrett earned all-district honors as both a sophomore and junior, and she got the start to her final high school postseason going in a big way on April 27 against Lewisville. Garrett clubbed a solo home run in the sixth inning that wound up being the difference in a 2-1 victory for the Lady Eagles in Game 1.
Her three home runs are tied for second on the team, tallying 25 hits, 24 runs and 26 RBIs elsewhere throughout her senior year.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Garrett discusses her big moment in Allen's playoff opener, the softball program's resurgence during her time on varsity, and more.
SLM: Congrats on advancing in the playoffs. You had quite a hit in Game 1 against Lewisville. What do you remember about the home run at-bat, and what was that feeling like rounding the bases in such a big game?
HG: Thank you. During that home run at-bat, I was just focusing on one pitch at a time. (Lewisville pitcher Dominique) Vargas had gotten the best of me the previous two at-bats, so stepping into that box I was looking to attack my pitch and make sure I was on time.
As soon as the ball hit the bat, I knew I had done just that. That rounding-the-bases feeling is truly like no other, especially seeing all of my teammates screaming and jumping for me at home plate. To know I made them proud and helped us secure the win gives me such pride.
SLM: That series win marked the third straight year that Allen has won at least one playoff series, which is something the program hadn't done in at least 15 years. What do you attribute to the consistency that y'all have been able to develop over the past few years?
HG: I think the biggest contributor to our success and consistency these past few years has been our chemistry as a team. I believe that we truly all play for each other, and knowing that you have your teammate's back and she has yours is the key to success. It's so easy to give your all for your teammates when you love them like family.
SLM: Having started on varsity for all three of those playoff runs, how have you seen yourself develop as a player now that you're a senior?
HG: I feel like a totally different player. Although not much in my technique has changed, my entire mental game has. I feel like I pay so much more attention to all the little details in the game, and it has made me a much smarter player. I've also become more confident in myself over the years, and that in turn has helped my leadership on and off the field.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this year's Allen team, both on and off the field?
HG: If you asked the rest of the girls, they would tell you I'm team mom. But we definitely lost some great senior leaders last year, leaving some big shoes to fill. It wasn't easy, but I feel that I've stepped into that leader role and helped guide my teammates toward success. My favorite thing to do is encourage, so you will always find me cheering them on as loud as possible.
Off the field, I do my best to lead by example, trying to be a good role model for the younger players in everything I do. But I have amazing seniors that support me and a great team that makes my job as a leader easy.
SLM: How long have you been playing softball and what gravitated you to the sport?
HG: I've been playing softball since I was six years old. To be completely honest, my parents just signed me up for it, but my passion for the game has grown farther than I ever could've imagined it. No other sport has given me the joy and experiences that softball has, and my favorite part is the energy and the hype every single game.
SLM: How has playing softball at Allen impacted your growth as a player?
HG: There's no place I would've rather spent my high school seasons at than Allen. Coach (Katherine) Schoettle has helped transform me into the player I am today and always pushed me to be my absolute best and work hard no matter what. She's never stopped believing in me, and I couldn't be more grateful.
SLM: Being a senior, what is a lesson or something you want the younger players on the team to take with them into next year as they try to keep this run going?
HG: Keep proving them wrong. I feel like we get overlooked every year, then play our game and fight hard and prove them wrong. If they're able to keep doing that next year, and keep the team chemistry strong, nothing will stop them.
