McKINNEY -- It's no secret that the Lovejoy and Frisco Wakeland boys basketball teams can light it up on offense, and part of that explosiveness stems from an eagerness to push the pace.
That wasn't lost on Leopards head coach Kyle Herrema, and first and foremost for the District 10-5A champions was to not let the high-octane Wolverines find their comfort in the open floor.
Lovejoy embraced that challenge and held Wakeland to its second-lowest scoring output of the season in a 56-42 victory on Monday at McKinney Boyd in the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.
"We did a tremendous job of getting stops all night. We took an explosive team with some talented players and good coaching, and we got some stops tonight," Herrema said.
It was a far cry from the kind of firepower Wakeland unleashed in amassing a fourth consecutive playoff campaign in the talent-rich Frisco ISD district. The Wolverines averaged 63 points per game prior to Monday's contest and were held under 50 points just once across their 18-game league schedule.
Wakeland never found its footing on Monday, producing single-digit counts in the second and third quarters. One reason behind the ill-timed shooting lull was Lovejoy's commitment to defending Wolverines super scorer Michael Niemann. The senior wasn't afforded many clean looks on Monday and finished with just 11 points in the loss, tied with junior Luke Lee for the team high.
"[Niemann is] an incredible player. Ninety percent of what they do is geared to get him open, so our emphasis was once he touches the ball there needs to be an immediate contest and we have to know where he's at all the time," Herrema said. "I know our kids did a phenomenal job contesting and trying to make everything difficult for us."
Although Niemann's scoring brilliance sometimes got the better of Lovejoy -- the guard cleverly spun his way into the paint and sank a fall-away jumper over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-7 big man Karson Templin early in the fourth quarter -- the Leopards didn't allow Wakeland's leading scorer into double figures until Niemann converted a breakaway layup as time expired.
One of Lovejoy's main assignments for Niemann was senior Kidus Getenet, who juggled his efforts on defense with a game-high 17 points scored on the other end of the floor. Getenet was all too comfortable doing the dirty work for the Leopards, scoring on put-backs and by beating Wakeland down the floor in transition.
Getenet had a five-point sequence midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Leopards their largest lead of the game at 52-32 -- he finished a layup through contact plus a foul and scored at the rim once again moments later.
"He's a kid who can do it both ways and he brings such an energy to our team," Herrema said. "He takes pride in being a great defender and he really thrives in transition. He did some really good things for us off the bounce tonight."
It wasn't until the fourth quarter when Lovejoy could at last enjoy some breathing room. The Wolverines matched the 10-5A champs basket for basket early on, riding the duo of Niemann and Lee to hang within 17-14 through one frame.
The Leopards weren't able to shake free in either the second or third quarters, leading by just 10 points at 40-30 entering the fourth, but as Wakeland's misses piled up, Lovejoy at last ignited its transition offense to spark a 12-2 run and blow the game open.
"We may not be the quickest team in the world, but what we can do is push the ball up the floor with our passing," Herrema said. "We put pressure on people that way and [Templin] is so good at rebounding and immediately looking up the floor. It puts so much pressure on their defense getting back."
FINAL: Lovejoy 56, Wakeland 42Leopards pull away in the 4th quarter and advance to the area round vs either Wilson or SOC. Big nights for Karson Templin (18 pts) and Kidus Getenet (17 pts) to propel @LovejoyHoops. Wakeland gets 11 pts from Luke Lee and Michael Niemann. pic.twitter.com/iC0sM1kiwB— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 22, 2022
Templin added 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win, plus a bevy of outlet passes that opened up transition opportunities aplenty for the Leopards, who booked a return to the area round of the playoffs. Lovejoy gets the winner of Tuesday's bi-district bout between South Oak Cliff and Woodrow Wilson at a time and place to be determined either Thursday or Friday, with a chance at compiling the program's first two-win postseason since 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.