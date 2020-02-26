CELINA — Kyle Jones scored 17 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Frisco Independence boys basketball team past Lovejoy 49-46 in a Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff matchup at Celina High School Tuesday night.
Lovejoy dominated early and went up 11-5 after senior Jared Langs converted on a fast break layup with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
But behind Mitch McCurtain’s dunk and a deep 3-pointer, Independence cut the lead to 11-10 with 2:00 left in the opening quarter.
“That really got us going,” said Eric Davis, Independence head coach. “They went on an early run, but Mitch’s dunk and big-time 3-pointer to close out the opening quarter kind of calmed us down.”
Lovejoy went on another run early in the second quarter and took a 20-11 lead after Kolby McSpadden converted a fast break layup with just over five minutes left before intermission.
But the Knights went on a run of their own late in the second quarter and went up 26-25 after junior Rhino Hernandez, who scored nine points in the win, hit a deep 3-pointer with just under a minute before halftime.
“It was a tight game all the way through and I felt like our man-to-man was working well,” Davis said. “Our late run there in the first half was a serious confidence builder.”
Independence built its lead to 30-25 after a 12-foot jumper by Malik McMurray and a layup by Harrison Young early in the third quarter. However, the Leopards got within a point when McSpadden hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key and senior forward Harper Pool swished a buzzer-beater from the baseline, ending the third quarter at 36-35.
“We played tough just like we have all season,” said Kyle Herrema, Lovejoy head coach. “But we gave them too many second-chance opportunities by allowing offensive rebounds, and the turnovers in the second half didn’t help either.”
The fourth quarter was no different from the previous three, as the two teams exchanged the lead throughout.
Lovejoy went up 36-35 on a fast break layup by McSpadden early in the quarter, but the Knights answered, taking a four-point lead when Jones converted a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:46 remaining in the game.
“We knew they would make some runs, it was just a matter of responding, and that’s what we did,” Davis said. “Lovejoy is a fundamentally sound team and coached very well.”
A dunk by Jones with just over three minutes put the Knights ahead by six at 44-38. Lovejoy reduced the lead to 44-41 when Carson Holden, who paced the Leopards alongside Langs with 15 points, nailed a 3-pointer at the 2:31 mark of the final quarter.
Hernandez made two free throws with 1:50 left to put the Knights up 46-41.
Langs answered with two free throws of his own to cut the lead to three at 46-43 with 50 seconds remaining in the game. The Leopards were forced to foul the rest of the game and Independence did not disappoint at the line.
“Clutch free throws at the end of the game,” Davis said. “Proud of this team and look forward to the second round.”
Allen rolls past Garland
Fresh off its district outright district championship since 1992, Allen didn’t miss a beat in blowing out Garland, 93-76, in Tuesday’s bi-district playoff duel.
The Eagles piled up 51 points in the first half alone and led 76-47 through three quarters to cruise into the area round where they’ll square off against Waco Midway at 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian.
Getting to that point required an onslaught on Tuesday, with three Allen players scoring in double figures — led by 20 points from senior Thailand Elder and 15 points from junior Ian Motta. Senior Bryce Kennedy added 12 points to help the Eagles to their highest scoring effort since Dec. 26 against Red Oak.
Allen looks to avoid another second-round slip-up Friday against a Midway squad that posted a 62-54 victory over Longview in the bi-district round. The win doubled as Midway’s fifth in six games and featured 25 points from Godsgift Edezinma and 22 points from Anthony Scott.
