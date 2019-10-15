McKINNEY — As Lovejoy freshman Amy Morefield turned the final corner of Tuesday’s District 10-5A cross country championship race, the applause began to amplify at Myers Park.
About halfway down the homestretch, Morefield peered over her shoulder, perhaps expecting to look back and find McKinney North senior and three-time defending Class 5A state champion London Culbreath nipping at her heels.
Surprisingly enough, there were no other runners in sight.
Morefield crossed the finish line first and capped a scintillating end to her first-ever UIL postseason race, capturing the 10-5A championship with a time of 18:15.87. The freshman’s stunning victory kicked off a morning that saw both the Lovejoy boys and girls repeat as district champions.
“[Morefield] a special runner … one of those once-in-a-lifetime runners that comes along,” said Carly Littlefield, Lovejoy girls head coach. “She work as hard as she can and does everything you ask her to do and then, of course, she gives everything she has when she runs. She has a big career ahead of her.”
Morefield’s time was 36 seconds faster than second-place finisher Culbreath (18:51.50), who was denied a gold medal in UIL postseason competition for the first time in her illustrious distance-running career. The two went stride-for-stride for the first two-thirds of Tuesday’s 5K, with Morefield noting that she approached the race with a tempo run in mind.
Managing to keep pace with Culbreath, Morefield shifted gears over the final third of the race and pulled away.
“I just wanted to run while staying relaxed and working on my arms because they can go across my body a lot when I run,” Morefield said. “I was relaxed for the first time two-and-a-half and then I’m thinking, ‘This is London Culbreath we’re talking about here. What if I can beat her?’”
It was the first time in UIL postseason action, cross country or track, that a runner has bested Culbreath.
“She has battled some injuries, but I don’t think that was the case today,” said Jessica Richards, North head coach. “I think when Amy went, [Culbreath] didn’t go and she just didn’t respond physically, but I think maybe mentally she didn’t respond early enough in the race.
“It’s a good learning experience and she’ll need it in two weeks (at regionals). I think each race is good for her to see different approaches and learn different tactics, because she’ll see all those different things in college, so it’s good to prepare now for it.”
Behind Morefield and Culbreath, Lovejoy placed five of the next six finishers to total 21 points as a team — 35 ahead of second-place North. Lady Leopards included in that mix were Amelia Carothers in third place (19:49.70), Zoe Bessa in fourth (20:12.54), Sofia Estes in sixth (20:18.59), Katie Armstrong in seventh (20:31.94) and Rachel Malik in eighth (20:40.23).
“We have our eyes set on regionals, so today we were just hoping to come and run well and get some good times. The times weren’t what we had hoped, but we executed the main plan, so that was the big thing,” Littlefield said.
Lovejoy boys head coach Logan Kelly echoed a similar sentiment, although that ultimately didn’t damage his team’s bottom line on Thursday after placing each of the top six finishers in their 5K race. Leading the pack was senior Will Muirhead, who won his second straight 10-5A championship after posting a 16:01.80 to distance from teammates Whitson Bedell (16:28.75) and Grant Gueller (16:42.70), who also cracked the top three.
“Will had a really strong junior season last year and this year I think he’s a much more confident runner,” Kelly said. “He knows he’s our No. 1 for sure and he has some strong college aspirations, so he’s doing what he can to reach those goals.”
Other Leopards among the top six on Tuesday included Brady Laboret in fourth (16:47.54), Riley McGowan in fifth (17:04.56) and Erik Day in sixth (17:05.09). One name absent from the varsity pack on Tuesday was Trevor Malik, who took fourth in last year’s district meet but has been sidelined by injury this season. Kelly noted that Malik is back to training with the team, and even competed in Tuesday’s junior-varsity race, but that his status for later in the postseason is still to be determined.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have a really deep team over the past several years and we’ve had other guys knocking on the door,” Kelly said. “We may not be as deep as we wanted to be, because Trevor obviously adds a strong component to our team, but we’ve had other guys step up. I don’t know if Trevor will be back for the state meet or not, but he is back to training, so we’ll just see how it all plays out.”
In addition to Lovejoy, North punched its ticket to regionals in the boys race after placing second overall with 58 points — led by the trio of Anthony Berardesco (17:48.61), Riley Thompson (17:53.67) and Jaeshaun Osburn (17:57.27), who placed ninth through 11th, respectively.
The top three team finishers — the Lovejoy, North and Wylie East boys, plus the Lovejoy, North and East girls — and the top 10 individual runners all qualified for the Region II-5A meet, set for Oct. 28 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Arlington.
“We feel pretty strong about our chances of repeating at regionals,” Kelly said. “At state, there’s still El Paso Eastwood, which won state last year and has a strong team once again. I think our guys look pretty similar, but they haven’t raced them yet. We’ll see how it all plays out at state, but there are some other good teams as well.
“I think if we can get our four and five runners to step up then we should have a shot.”
