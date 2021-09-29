Old Settler’s Park hosted the McNeil Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 24-25, bringing some of the top runners in the state to the site of the UIL state cross country championships.
The course brought out the best in everyone with fast times across the board.
Lovejoy’s girls enjoyed their surroundings in Round Rock. The Leopards won the girls gold division with 82 points – 68 more than runner-up Colleyville Heritage (150).
Junior Amy Morefield finished fifth in a time of 17:40.7. She was one of three Leopards to place in the top 15. Sophomore Kailey Littlefield placed 11th in 18:09.7. Fellow sophomore Sara Morefield finished two spots behind Littlefield in 13th in 18:20.2.
Senior Tate Barr clocked a time of 15:5.96, good for 27th place in the boys’ gold division. Senior Rohan Sharma placed 35th in 16:06. Sophomore Kate Carlson ran to 35th in the girls division in a time of 18:57.1. Freshman William Carlson (16:30), sophomore Nick Yarad (16:37.3), senior Katie Armstrong (19:27.3) and senior Rachel Malik (20:04.5) also placed in the top 100 for Lovejoy.
Prosper’s dynamic duo of junior Shewaye Johnson and senior Aubrey O’Connell shined in Round Rock. Johnson ran to bronze in a time of 17:33.6 while O’Connell was fourth in 17:38.4. Juniors Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda led the charge for Prosper’s boys, placing 16th and 19th, respectively, in times of 15:42.8 and 15:49. Senior Sadie Gonzales took 34th in 18:54.2.
Senior Emily Kern (19:41.9), sophomore Eli McWard (16:38.9), junior Kate Parsons (19:49.9) and sophomore Taryn Stilson (19:53.7) also placed in the top 100.
Coppell junior Andrew Mullen continued his torrid pace, placing 15th in 15:42.6 to lead the charge for the Cowboys. Junior Vedant Bhattacharyya finished 64th in 16:27.8. Karthikeyan Parthipan, also a junior, took 95th in 16:45.4.
Allen didn’t field a girls team in Round Rock but the Eagles still found success on an individual basis. Senior Brenna Zerby clocked a time of 18:52.8. Junior Noah Green finished 47th in 16:19 to lead the charge for the Eagle boys. Junior Sam Falkstein took 93rd in 16:44.6.
Freshman Galilea De La Garza turned in the top performance for McKinney North, placing 47th in the girls gold division in 19:14.
Hebron placed five runners in the top 100. Senior Anthony Navarro was 52nd in 16:21.3. Junior Jack McKee edged junior Ryan McKee at the finish line — Jack took 70th in 16:33.1 while Ryan placed 71st in 16:33.6. Lily Dunn, also a junior, took 72nd in 19:42.2. Sophomore Bryn Daugherty was 91st in 19:53.4.
Grapevine scored 32 points – 81 more than runner-up Atascocita (133) – to run away with the boys team title. Lovejoy’s 191 earned the Leopards bronze. Prosper was fifth with 203, Hebron placed ninth (245) and Coppell was 10th (255) in the team standings.
