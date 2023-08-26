ALLEN—For the second consecutive year, the Lovejoy football team's offense stole the show on the second night of the annual Tom Landry Classic.
After turning the ball over on downs on their opening series, the Leopards finished each of their remaining six drives of Saturday's first half with a touchdown, racking up more than 400 yards in the process and uncorking one highlight-reel play after another.
It again came at the expense of College Station, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division I. Despite holding a 13-2 lead just three-and-a-half minutes into the night, the Cougars succumbed to a 41-3 run by the Leopards to round out the first half in an eventual 50-37 Lovejoy victory from Allen's Eagle Stadium.
"They did what I felt like they could do. We score in spurts and guys got hot and we're able to make some throws. I'm really proud of them," said Chris Ross, Leopards head coach. "Our quarterback had a great game, the offensive line settled in against a really good football team that has played for a state championship the past two years. We knew they'd be a strong challenge and I'm proud of how our guys responded."
Lovejoy (1-0) did its damage to the tune of 647 yards on the night, riding a six-touchdown barrage over the final 19:15 of the first half. Five of those scores included two of either senior quarterback Hondo Franklin, senior receiver Parker Livingstone or junior receiver Daylan McCutcheon, who had their way with the College Station secondary.
That was particularly the case with Livingstone, who submitted the best individual receiving performance in the 24-year history of the Landry Classic. He set the showcase's single-game receiving yardage record with 252 yards to go along with four total touchdowns.
The Texas commit tormented the College Station defense with 12 receptions and found the end zone on catches of 45, 20 and 21 yards—he nearly added a 99-yard kickoff return score, but it was called back on a penalty.
Named the game's offensive MVP, the Lovejoy baseball standout also got to put his arm to use with 6:36 left in the second quarter. The Leopards dialed up some trickery with Livingstone fielding a backwards throw from Franklin and then launching a 52-yard passing touchdown to McCutcheon to up the lead to 30-16.
"We worked it a lot throughout the week and they told us that it would get called early," Livingstone said. "I was pretty excited about it, and it felt really good getting to throw it out there in front of [McCutcheon]."
Ross said: "We've got about three guys who can throw the ball as well as a quarterback, and he's one of them. We always have one or two of those plays in, and he did it all week in practice. We knew we were going to try that in the first half."
Lovejoy 30, College Station 16 @ 6:36/2nd
Some trickery from @leopardfootball!! Parker Livingstone's baseball background showing out as he launches this one to Daylan McCutcheon for the 52 yd TD. Lovejoy offense on a roll right now. pic.twitter.com/O6nLSQbYwR
Franklin, who started as a sophomore during the Leopards' run to the regional finals, picked up where he left off in his first start behind center since that 2021 campaign. He completed 22-of-27 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns— tying the Landry Classic record for passing scores—and complemented his trio of scoring throws to Livingstone by finding McCutcheon twice in the end zone as well. McCutcheon had 123 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
"Hondo has been on varsity four years. He's already played in more games right now than a lot of kids will ever play in their careers, and it shows with how poised he is and how intelligent and accurate he is," Ross said. "Plus, he's healthy, which he wasn't for most of last year."
In between, senior Ethan Nelson scored on a 6-yard run with 10:43 left in the second quarter as part of a 59-yard effort on the ground.
As Lovejoy's offense dialed up the pressure, College Station was unable to capitalize on a promising start to the contest. The Cougars blitzed the Leopards with two lengthy touchdowns across their first five plays on offense—striking on a pair of Arrington Maiden touchdown passes, one of 76 yards to Jake Peveto and another of 54 yards to Aydan Martinez-Brown.
But the Leopards adjusted, allowing just a 34-yard field goal for the duration of the first half.
"It was more just settling in and making a tackle," Ross said. "Early on, plays like that first score were just us making a play on the ball and the difference between that score going one way or the other was 6 inches. We're going to go for those, I have no problem with that. We just need to take a better angle on the ball."
College Station had a chance at making it a two-score game in the waning moments of the second quarter. Trailing 37-16, the Cougars navigated their way to the Lovejoy 13-yard line before a heavy pass rush on fourth-and-3 led to an errant throw and an interception by senior Mason Dragoo that was returned to the Cougars' 20-yard line.
One play later, Franklin connected with McCutcheon for a 20-yard score and a 43-16 lead with nine seconds to go that carried into halftime. Dragoo was voted as the game's defensive MVP.
"We brought a corner blitz and we got enough pressure to tip it. Dragoo made a great play and it was one of those where it was just outstanding play by the entire defense," Ross said.
The Leopards now turn their sights from one state-ranked opponent to another, set to visit No. 3 Argyle at 7 p.m. Friday.
"It feels amazing. We have a great team this year. Everyone is bought in and wants to win," Livingstone said. "When you have one of those, everyone is playing for each other and that's the most important thing. We all love each other, we're all playing for each other, and all that matters is getting the win."
