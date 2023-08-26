Parker Livingstone

Lovejoy senior Parker Livingstone accounted for four touchdowns in Saturday's 50-37 win over College Station.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

ALLEN—For the second consecutive year, the Lovejoy football team's offense stole the show on the second night of the annual Tom Landry Classic.

After turning the ball over on downs on their opening series, the Leopards finished each of their remaining six drives of Saturday's first half with a touchdown, racking up more than 400 yards in the process and uncorking one highlight-reel play after another.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

