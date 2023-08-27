Lovejoy VB

The Lovejoy volleyball team picked up the eighth win in its last 10 matches following Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of Allen.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Experience can sometimes to be the best teacher in high school sports, and the Lovejoy volleyball team has a bit more of that in its favor than it did at this time last year.

The Lady Leopards entered last season seeking a fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship but did so with a roster clad in newcomers to the varsity limelight. Only two players on Lovejoy's 2022 roster, alum Hannah Gonzalez and senior McKenna Brand, saw time on the floor during the team's state title run from the year prior.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments