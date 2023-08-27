Experience can sometimes to be the best teacher in high school sports, and the Lovejoy volleyball team has a bit more of that in its favor than it did at this time last year.
The Lady Leopards entered last season seeking a fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship but did so with a roster clad in newcomers to the varsity limelight. Only two players on Lovejoy's 2022 roster, alum Hannah Gonzalez and senior McKenna Brand, saw time on the floor during the team's state title run from the year prior.
Lovejoy enjoyed a bit more continuity to its most recent offseason and the early returns have followed as such. The Lady Leopards improved to 11-7 on Tuesday with a three-set sweep of Allen, which marked the team's eighth win in its last 10 matches.
"We've started with a lot more confidence, obviously with all the playing time from last year trickling over into this year," said Natalie Puckett, Lovejoy head coach."We've got nine seniors and a lot of them are contributing, and we've added a few fresh faces to keep it light and fun, and they're killing it too. There's a lot more confidence overall."
That mentality has manifested in different ways on the court. One thing that stood out to Puckett was her team's ability to adapt to a variety of systems throughout a match and maintain trust. She mentioned using three different schemes in a single game, with Lovejoy showing 5-1, 5-2 and 6-2 formations without missing a beat.
"The girls were able to roll with the punches and trust each other," Puckett said. "There are just a lot of good volleyball players. I'm blessed."
Plenty of time sharing the court helps bolster that IQ, and Lovejoy has the benefit of returning three of its top four hitters from last season in juniors Morgan Vanvoorhis, Shelby Burriss and Anna Barr, as well as reigning 13-5A co-MVP Brand patrolling the back row at libero and 13-5A setter of the year and senior Bethanie Wu running the show up front.
"[Wu's] defense has gotten a lot better. She's able to channel that and lead a bit more by example this year because of that," Puckett said. "She's very smart off the court, obviously. She'll be going to Yale. She's comfortable with her hitters and able to look through the net and make tough decisions."
Junior Sadie Jane Hand has taken on a larger role after playing in just 28 sets as a sophomore, and the program has gotten an immediate boost on the outside with two six-rotation underclassmen in freshman Gentry Barker and sophomore Skylar Jackson stepping up.
Through the Lady Leopards' first 32 sets of the season, Barker and Jackson were tied for the team lead in kills at 101.
Puckett has high expectations for that duo, both of whom contributed to their club teams – Barker with Texas Advantage Volleyball 14 Black and Jackson with Skyline 15 Royal – finishing first at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships during the summer.
"When you win 14 and 15 Open, they know high-level volleyball. I was hopeful and confident in them and they're earning it every night," Puckett said.
Those two shined on Tuesday with a combined 26 kills and 26 digs in the team's 3-0 sweep of nearby Allen. The Lady Leopards began the week looking to build off a seventh-place finish at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic.
It's also a team Puckett said entered the season with a bit of a chip on its shoulder. The Lady Leopards bowed out of the playoffs in the regional semifinals last year, both snapping the team's three-year title run and marking the first time since 2017 that Lovejoy didn't qualify for the 5A state tournament.
For a program with a staggering nine state titles to its name since 2008, the bar is different. The Lady Leopards hope to take the next step towards recapturing their championship luster in the coming months.
"We've definitely got a little chip on our shoulder, and that's helpful. We'll take it," Puckett said. "The girls are fighting for every point and it's all up and down the roster. Everyone we put out there is ready to go. Our practices are super competitive and we know what we want at the end."
