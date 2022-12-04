McKinney North VB

For the second consecutive season, McKinney North senior Lily Nicholson was voted as co-MVP of her district.

 Photo courtesy of Rog Pachuta / BuzzPhotos.com

For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy and McKinney North volleyball teams finished tied atop the standings and sharing a district championship.

The rivals' stalemate from 2021 while in 10-5A carried over into 13-5A, splitting their head-to-head series once again and finishing alongside each other in first place for a repeat as co-district titleholders.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments