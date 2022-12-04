For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy and McKinney North volleyball teams finished tied atop the standings and sharing a district championship.
The rivals' stalemate from 2021 while in 10-5A carried over into 13-5A, splitting their head-to-head series once again and finishing alongside each other in first place for a repeat as co-district titleholders.
Both teams backed up their strong regular seasons with runs to the regional semifinals, denied a potential playoff rubber match by the Frisco ISD heavyweight duo of Frisco Wakeland and Frisco Reedy — the latter going on to finish as state runner-up in Class 5A.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Bulldogs backed up their stout 2022 campaigns with a bevy of selections to the annual 13-5A all-district team, including six players receiving superlative honors.
For the second straight year, North senior Lily Nicholson split her district's MVP award. Doing so with Lovejoy alum and Gatorade National Player of the Year Averi Carlson in 2021, Nicholson and Lady Leopards junior McKenna Brand shared the honor this season.
Nicholson's versatility was instrumental in North's run to its second-ever district championship, totaling 319 kills (.285 hitting percentage), 753 assists, 74 aces, 34 blocks and 409 digs on the year. Brand, meanwhile, anchored the Lovejoy back line to the tune of 628 digs, plus 36 aces and 84 assists.
Teaming up with Nicholson to steer the Lady Bulldogs' attack was senior Natalie Hughes, voted the district's offensive MVP after amassing 473 kills on a whopping .316 hitting clip, as well as 83 blocks and 58 digs for the regional semifinalists.
North's back line was in good hands as well, spearheaded by another four-year starter in senior Tinley Merder. She was named 13-5A defensive MVP, leading her team in digs with 599 to go along with 165 assists.
Lovejoy, meanwhile, generated plenty of offense in the middle with senior Hannah Gonzalez. She closed out her decorated high school career as 13-5A blocker of the year, tallying 82 rejections on the season to go along with 305 kills and 74 digs for the co-district champions.
Plenty of those kills were aided by junior Bethanie Wu, named 13-5A setter of the year in her first year as a varsity starter. Wu ran the show admirably with 1,130 assists, 49 kills, 56 aces, 28 blocks and 229 digs.
North head coach Libby Rodriguez and Lovejoy head coach Natalie Puckett split coach of the year honors, with Melissa sophomore Mackenzi Davis rounding out the superlatives as 13-5A's newcomer of the year.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Bulldogs had plenty of representation elsewhere on the all-district team, including five players apiece on the first and second teams.
North senior Kayli Henderson, freshman Gabi Rodriguez and sophomore Ayanna Moore were named to the first team, while senior Brooke Butler and junior Maya Rhamy earned spots on the second team. An honorable mention went to freshman Kaitlyn Jefferson.
Lovejoy sophomore Shelby Burriss, senior Charlotte Wilson and junior Kalin Carlson all landed on the first team, while sophomore Morgan VanVoorhis and junior Isa Camacho were second-team selections. Junior Reagan Fitzsimmons, senior Trista Tippin and sophomore Anna Barr were honorable mentions.
Third-place Melissa was represented on the all-district first team by senior Kenzie Segleski, sophomore Kennedy Stout and senior Rachel Sadler, while sophomore Karis Brinlee and senior Rayanna Jones were second-team picks. Senior Kendyl Stout, senior Faith Fortenberry and sophomore Kimora Castleberry were honorable mentions for the Lady Cardinals.
Princeton seniors Rachel Sadler and Alyssa Dixon landed on the first team, joined by senior Amaya Malhas and junior Leila Hooper on the second team. Sophomores Madisyn Robertson and Abby Sadler were honorable mentions.
Greenville senior Sydney Walker and freshman Jaxey Walker were first-team picks, while junior Caroline Bowers and senior Katy Traylor were second-teamers. Honorable mentions on the team went to junior Allie Johnson, junior Natalie Gibson, sophomore Ashlee Robinson, senior Madi Coyle and sophomore Jillian Dracos.
Denison senior Akadia Pace earned a first-team nod, while junior Hallie Taylor and senior Maddie Harrington were on the second team. Sophomore Kaelie Massenburg and senior Melijah Bowman were honorable mentions.
Sherman junior Kate Foley represented the Lady Bearcats on the first team, followed by juniors Camila Suarez and Kaiden Mullinix on the second team, and junior Marissa Wells and senior Simone Dehorney as honorable mentions.
