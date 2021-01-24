RW Rucker

Lovejoy senior RW Rucker threw for eight touchdowns in Thursday’s playoff win over Mansfield Timberview.

After leading the Lovejoy football team to its deepest playoff run in 10 years, senior quarterback Ralph Rucker will get a chance to ply his trade at the college level.

On Sunday, Rucker announced a verbal commitment to Oklahoma.

Rucker isn't far removed from posting an MVP campaign during his final season as a Leopard. The signal-caller passed for 3,417 yards and 47 touchdowns to just three interceptions. A threat on the ground as well, Rucker logged 1,044 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns on his way to a unanimous MVP nod in District 7-5A Division II.

With Rucker at the controls, Lovejoy enjoyed its winningest season ever in 2020, going 13-1 and advancing to the Region II-5A finals before bowing out in a 52-48 loss to eventual Class 5A Division II state champion Aledo. In Lovejoy's season-ending loss, Rucker threw for 422 yards, ran for 115 and totaled six touchdowns.

Rucker, who also wrestles and plays baseball at Lovejoy, saw his recruiting profile take off after his banner senior season on the gridiron. In just the past week, Rucker tweeted offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and North Texas.

Lovejoy senior offensive lineman Trent Robinson has also been offered by the Sooners.

Rucker verbally commits to an Oklahoma program coming off a 9-2 season that included a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship followed by a 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

