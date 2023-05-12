Lovejoy baseball

Lovejoy senior Brett Lanman (20) struck out 11 batters over the course of a complete-game 5-1 victory on Friday against Texarkana Texas.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LUCAS — The Lovejoy baseball team wasted no time setting the tone in both games of its area-round playoff series against Texarkana Texas.

After striking for four runs in the first inning of Thursday's 11-3 victory in Game 1, the Leopards were first on the scoreboard once again on Friday. Lovejoy needed just two at-bats to do so, striking for three runs in the opening frame and nursing that advantage behind its tried-and-true pitching and defense en route to a 5-1 home win.

