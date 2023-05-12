LUCAS — The Lovejoy baseball team wasted no time setting the tone in both games of its area-round playoff series against Texarkana Texas.
After striking for four runs in the first inning of Thursday's 11-3 victory in Game 1, the Leopards were first on the scoreboard once again on Friday. Lovejoy needed just two at-bats to do so, striking for three runs in the opening frame and nursing that advantage behind its tried-and-true pitching and defense en route to a 5-1 home win.
The Leopards, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A by Diamond Pro/THSB, swept the second-round series to secure a return to the regional quarterfinals—the fourth straight postseason the program has advanced at least three rounds deep.
"We like to jump out early. It's something we talk about a lot," said Ryan Gros, Lovejoy head coach. "The boys are committed to it and when you can do that you get the momentum."
The Leopards took control from the onset. A leadoff walk drawn by senior Aidan Smith led to a stolen base by the Mississippi State commit, followed by an RBI double into the left-center gap from freshman Logan Corley for a 1-0 lead.
Two batters later, senior Owen Stevenson planted a two-run homer to boost the count to 3-0—a welcome cushion for senior pitcher Brett Lanman and a defense that has limited opponents to just two runs per game through two rounds of the playoffs.
"Our pitching and defense have carried us all year," Gros said. "We feel like if we can get a lead then our defense and pitching will usually keep us in the game long enough before we can score some more."
Lanman went the distance on the mound on Friday, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings of work.
The Tigers managed just one hit off Lanman over the first five innings of the ballgame, although Texas' own hurler, Tanner Ross, settled in after a bumpy start and surrendered just one more hit through five innings pitched.
That kept the Tigers within striking distance up until the sixth inning when the visitors applied a bit of pressure on Lovejoy. Ean Crite drew a lead-off walk to set up a single from Brendan Allred and an RBI double to left field by Jacob Yowell to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Despite two runners in scoring position with no outs, Lanman sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a groundout back to the mound to retire three straight batters and curtail the Tigers' rally.
"We've got full confidence in Brett and our defense. One run, a couple hits doesn't bother us. We know we can work through it," Gros said.
It was the sense of urgency the Leopards needed to rediscover their touch from the plate as well. As Texas dipped into its bullpen, Lovejoy sprayed two runs in the bottom of the sixth to swell the lead to 5-1 courtesy of back-to-back RBI singles from junior Parker Livingstone and senior Jack Terwege.
"This is a confident group. They have fun and don't try and focus on who we're playing or what round it is. We just want to show up, have fun and play, and see what happens," Gros said.
