On the heels of a district runner-up finish in 2021, the Lovejoy baseball team distanced from the pack this past season.
The Leopards posted a 12-2 record to clear the field in District 10-5A and hoist a conference championship before embarking on a three-round run through the Class 5A playoffs.
Lovejoy outscored its district opponents along the way, 102-39, and that dominance reflected on the annual all-district team with the Leopards accruing four of the league's six superlative honors.
Lovejoy totaled nine selections to the all-district team, including accolades for the team's sibling middle infield of Kolby Branch and Kyle Branch.
Kolby, graduated and set to begin his college career at Baylor, was voted as 10-5A MVP following a year where he amassed some of the gaudier hitting numbers of any player in the Metroplex. The Star Local Media hitter of the year went .476 from the plate with 49 hits for the season, including 15 doubles and eight home runs to go along with 43 RBIs and 46 runs. At shortstop, he submitted a .938 fielding percentage.
His younger brother, Kyle, concluded his sophomore season as 10-5A defensive player of the year. He posted a .979 fielding percentage at second base and hit No. 2 — right behind Kolby — in the Leopards' batting order. Kyle hit .259 on the year with 28 hits.
Lovejoy also a force on the mound, thanks in large part to a big year from Jack Livingstone. Bound for Texas Tech, Livingstone was voted 10-5A pitcher of the year during his final high school season, and for good reason — the Leopards' ace tallied an 8-1 record with a 0.759 ERA, plus 67 strikeouts and two no-hitters.
In the dugout, head coach Ryan Gros helped steady the tie for Lovejoy following Jason Wilson's move to Allen to take over the Eagles' baseball program. Gros, formerly at McKinney, coached the Leopards to a district title and a regional quarterfinal appearance in his first season at the helm, and he was voted 10-5A coach of the year as a result.
Additional all-district superlatives went to Wylie East's Matthew Hattaway, named offensive player of the year, and McKinney North's Jack Garza, who landed newcomer of the year honors.
Lovejoy had five players recognized elsewhere on the all-district list, including first-team selections for pitcher Parker Hutchins, catcher Michael Holden, infielder Matthew Mainord and outfield Aidan Smith, plus a second-team nod for outfielder Trent Rucker.
Hutchins was another reliable arm for the Leopards, going 2-1 on the year with a 2.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 37.2 innings pitched. Battery mate Holden was the district's lone first-team pick at catcher following a season where he hit .389 from the plate with 37 hits, three doubles and three home runs. Holden added 23 RBIs as well.
Mainord turned in a standout sophomore season, batting .273 with 27 hits and 12 doubles, plus 26 RBIs, 21 runs and a .945 fielding percentage. Smith, a SLM all-area pick, hit .364 ont he year with 39 hits, 21 of which went for extra bases. The outfielder tallied 38 RBIs and scored 36 runs for the Leopards.
Rucker, meanwhile, also hit above .300 with a .318 batting average in his final high school campaign, adding 34 hits, four home runs, 26 RBIs and 22 runs scored on the year.
Other 10-5A pitchers recognized included first-team spots for Denison's Owen Eaton, Sherman's Landon Gutierrez, East's Rylee Lamm, Princeton's Blake Lindsey, Denison's Cooper MacKay and The Colony's Madaven Tillery. Second-team nods went to Sherman's Riley Carroll, Rock Hill's Drew Rogers and Sherman's Paxton Samuelson.
Joining Mainord on the first-team infield were Sherman's Connor Clark, Denison's Canaan Farley, Princeton's Andrew Loera, Rock Hill's Jack Opoien and Rock Hill's Uriah Walters. Second-team infielders were The Colony's Jackson Anderson, East's Kason Atkins, North's Gavin Constantine, Princeton's Ashton Gatica, Rock Hill's Nic Gilbreath, Denison's Ty Kirkbride and North's Desmond Squalls.
In the outfield, Smith was joined on the first team by Rock Hill's Brenner Cox, North's Crystian Edwards, The Colony's Noah Olivera and Sherman's Logan Williams. The second-team outfield consisted of Rucker, Denison's Zane Bellows, Princeton's Humberto Cortes, East's Joshua Hollingsworth, East's Nathan Lam, North's Logan Laney and Rock Hill's Tyler Powers.
Rock Hill's Brett Foss landed a first-team utility nod, while teammate Ryan Rojas was the first-team pick at designated hitter.
East's Knox Wilson and Cade Roeschen were respectively voted as second-team catcher and designated hitter, and North's Caleb Wells nabbed second-team utility honors.
