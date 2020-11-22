FRISCO — Lovejoy head football coach Chris Ross has noted all season that his Leopards are a confident bunch. The Leopards exuded as much entering Friday’s marquee showdown with No. 5-ranked Frisco behind seven wins by an average of 36.1 points.
But confidence meshed with resilience is a dangerous recipe for any opponent.
Lovejoy (8-0, 6-0) flashed both in erasing a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit back on Oct. 16 when it toppled Denison, 31-24. Friday at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium, the Leopards’ second-half swagger shined once more against one of the best defenses in all of Class 5A — a 38-28 victory over fellow unbeaten Frisco (6-1, 4-1) that vaulted Lovejoy into pole position for the 7-5A Division II district championship.
“You come out in the first half and don’t play well, but we felt like they got a few breaks and we had some things not go our way,” Ross said. “I told the kids that all that did was set up a great comeback victory on their field. The credit to these kids is that they believe. They believe in each other and in what we’re doing and that showed in the second half.”
Much like the team’s mid-October rally against Denison, it meant withstanding some resistance against Lovejoy’s supercharged offense. Part of the Leopards’ success stems from a veteran offense producing 51.3 points per game, but the Yellow Jackets forced Lovejoy into uncharted waters by holding them to just 10 points through three quarters in their meeting.
On Friday against the Raccoons, a defense that entered the ballgame having allowed just 54 points all season, all Lovejoy’s offense had to show for its first two quarters was a 25-yard Trent Rucker field goal.
Ross didn’t have to directly mention the Denison game as any sort of battle cry, but reaffirmed his team’s moxie despite a 14-3 halftime deficit on Friday.
“They absolutely believe that we can win against anybody anywhere at anytime. They have a lot of confidence right now and they’re playing like it,” Ross said.
Ross saw that trait reveal itself behind 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to thwart Denison and it surfaced again on Friday behind a 35-point second half against a defense that hadn’t so much as allowed 20 points in a single game all season.
The Leopards scored on five consecutive possessions, finding their comfort zone through the air. Although senior quarterback RW Rucker was efficient behind a short-range attack early on, he compiled 171 of his 215 passing yards in the second half — keying on the middle of the field for a bevy of deep and intermediate throws that short-circuited Frisco’s defense in a way no team has this season.
“They did a good job attacking the middle and isolating their big receiver on our safeties,” said Jeff Harbert, Frisco head coach. ”They were able to finish some drives and that tempo played into their hands.”
Seniors Luke Mayfield and Reid Westervelt combined for a trio of touchdown catches from Rucker, who totaled 313 yards and three scores in the win.
All three players had a hand in a 71-second blitzkrieg late in the third quarter that saw both Frisco and Lovejoy total three touchdowns in a four-play span. After the Leopards’ defense authored its most impressive drive of the ballgame — driving back Frisco senior Syone Usma-Harper for three consecutive losses of yardage — Rucker went deep on the first play of Lovejoy’s ensuing possession and found Mayfield with a step on double coverage for a 47-yard touchdown that put Lovejoy in front for the first time all night, 24-21.
The Raccoons responded with two haymakers of their own — senior Chase Lowery won a jump ball for a 38-yard gain and then seniors Caree’ Green and Donta’ Reece connected for a 31-yard touchdown that put Frisco back on top just 50 seconds later.
The Leopards, all too comfortable in a fire fight, dialed up a halfback pass that saw Mayfield find Westervelt wide open for a 63-yard score one play later for a 31-28 advantage that Lovejoy never relinquished.
“We’ve had that all year long. We’ll have stretches where we’ll have six plays and four touchdowns,” Ross said. “We’ve had that ability and just got on a roll and got them where we wanted. We attacked them.”
It was a far cry from anything Frisco had endured all season. The Raccoons set the tone in the first half behind a tried-and-true rushing attack led by Usma-Harper touchdown runs of 75 and 40 yards — the former coming on the first play of the night.
“It was awesome to get a start like that,” Harbert said. “We were expecting more good things to come, but it didn’t work out that way.”
Lovejoy had more success against the run as the game wore on, surrendering just 55 rushing yards in the second half and bowing up to Frisco’s staunch offensive line. The Leopards had a similar ruggedness working in their favor up front on offense.
“I think the biggest difference in the second half was our offensive line coach, Kevin Park, did a great job adjusting some things for protection,” Ross said. “We were getting open but their pass rush is excellent. We adjusted some things up front and that gave Ralph the time to find the open guys.”
Rucker completed 17 of 23 passes, including just one incompletion in the second half. He added 98 rushing yards, with 11 coming on a fourth-quarter touchdown run that swelled the advantage to 38-28 with 9:31 remaining.
Lovejoy’s defense followed suit by forcing a turnover on downs, and Rucker and the offense marched downfield one last time before taking a knee at the Frisco 2-yard line and polishing off the team’s momentous second half.
“Great teams have the ability to win championships. It comes with hard work,” Ross said. “A win like this didn’t happen on Friday night. They won this by what they did in June, July, August and September.”
