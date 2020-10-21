Last Saturday’s meet at Myers Park offered Lovejoy and The Colony a preview of what to expect when they return to the same course next week for the District 10-5A cross country championships.
It proved to be a good preview, especially for Lovejoy.
The Leopards placed five runners in the top 20 of the individual standings at the Lovejoy Cross Country Fall Festival while the Cougars had 20 runners compete.
Senior Trevor Malik paced the effort for Lovejoy’s boys, placing sixth overall in a time of 15:53.8. Senior Cameron Kennedy (13th, 16:36.6), senior John Armstrong (15th, 16:41.4), junior Riley McGowan (16th, 16:42.5) and junior Tate Barr (17th, 16:43.2) also clocked times that placed them in the top 20.
In fact, Lovejoy’s balance was evident as all 10 runners finished in the top half of the standings.
Junior Rohan Sharma (22nd, 16:56.9), freshman Joe Bluestein (23rd, 17:00.1), senior Luis Sandoval (27th, 17:16.6), senior Alex Pedersen (32nd, 17:21.3) and junior Matthew Murray (33rd, 17:22.6) rounded out the efforts for the Leopards.
A pair of underclassmen led the charge for the Lady Leopards at their home meet. Sophomore Amy Morefield ran to sixth overall in a time of 18:17, while freshman Kailey Littlefield placed ninth in 18:35.6.
Also competing for Lovejoy’s girls were senior Amelia Carothers (26th, 19:17.7), junior Rachel Malik (28th, 19:27.2), freshman Sara Morefield (31st, 19:35.4), junior Hailey Malik (32nd, 19:36.4), junior Katie Armstrong (37th, 20:18.9), senior Lily Bouldin (43rd, 20:29.3), junior Jordyn Caro (44th, 20:30.6) and freshman Kate Carlson (45th, 20:30.6).
Pacing The Colony was senior Wesley Gibbs, whose time of 17:17.8 was good for 29th overall. Senior Sean Daugherty (17:23.1) took 34th. Senior Noah Witham (17:32) placed 38th. Sophomore Devon Judelson (17:37.8) finished two places behind Witham in 40th. Sophomore Tyler Cross (17:47.8) placed 45th. Junior Adrian Morales (17:52) was 50th.
Rounding out the efforts for The Colony’s boys were: sophomore Brandon White (54th, 18:05.8), freshman Adam Medina (56th, 18:11.9), senior Ryan Sachse (57th, 18:25.1) and junior Ashton Cross (64th, 19:55.4).
Lovejoy finished third in the boys team standings with 58 points. The Colony took fifth with 156. Grapevine won the team title with 32 points.
The top performer for The Colony’s girls squad was senior Carmen Merrill, who took 46th in 20:36.9. Senior Rebeca Villafranca (20:44.1) finished two spots behind Merrill in 48th.
Junior Tatiana Papadopoulos (20:58.1) took 53rd. Senior Kylee Byman (21:08.2) and freshman Marlo Slater (21:11.9) placed 56th and 57th, respectively. Junior Ashlynn Barrett (22:25) finished 60th. Freshmen Leslie Rodriguez (23:07.5) and Lena Slater (23:09.3) placed 62nd and 63rd, respectively. Junior Alexandra Mendoza (26:48.2) was 65th. Freshman Megan Wilson (27:50.9) finished in 66th place.
Lovejoy placed fifth in the girls team standings with 99 points. The Colony, with 210 points, placed seventh. Boerne Champion (59 points) edged runner-up Highland Park (61) by two points to claim the team title.
The District 10-5A meet is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.
