LUCAS — The playoffs came early Tuesday at Lovejoy High School.
From the moment the McKinney North volleyball team polished off a three-set sweep of Lovejoy on Sept. 24, all eyes shifted to Tuesday’s rematch on the two-time defending Class 5A state champions’ home floor.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Bulldogs weren’t the only ones invested, though — both fanbases packed Lovejoy’s gym to produce the kind of high-octane atmosphere befitting of last year’s regional final between the two programs.
The action on the floor backed up that intensity, with the top two teams in District 10-5A waging five sets that ultimately went the way of Lovejoy (25-12, 24-26, 24-26, 25-21, 16-14) to create a tie atop the league standings at 11-1.
“Words can’t describe. I’m so proud of these girls. They’re put in these types of situations in practice daily and we welcome them,” said Natalie Puckett, Lady Leopards head coach. “You have to be in these situations to learn from them.”
FINAL: @leopardvb def. @MckinneyNorthVB 3-2What a match! Rosemary Archer with the night's final 2 points, including the block to seal the win at 16-14 and create a tie atop the 10-5A standings. Lovejoy and North squared at 1-1 for the regular season series. pic.twitter.com/53PULllOlz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 20, 2021
Getting to that point meant overcoming some of the hardships that ailed Lovejoy in its first meeting with North. The Lady Leopards once again found themselves playing catch-up after the Lady Bulldogs rallied to win sets two and three, 26-24 — ironically enough, the exact score by which North won the first two sets in the Sept. 24 matchup.
The Lady Bulldogs even powered their way to a 10-6 start to the fourth set following an ace by senior Sydney Huck that forced Puckett to call a timeout. Once play resumed, Lovejoy won the next five points to retake the lead after North failed to corral a serve by senior Averi Carlson.
The two sides traded points up to a 17-17 tie, which gave way to a stretch of three consecutive errors by North. Huck later pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within 20-19 on another ace, but the Lady Leopards responded behind the duo of junior Hannah Gonzalez and senior Rosemary Archer to close out the set on a 5-2 run, capped by an Archer kill.
“I think a lot of it came from those hustle plays where we’d get an unexpected point,” Archer said. “Those are the kinds of plays that can shift momentum and those gave us lots of energy.”
“I think it was just consistency. We talk about doing your job and placing the ball where you want it to go and then we’ll worry about everything else,” Puckett said. “We expected long rallies and just had to stay patient.”
That was tested amid four lead changes and seven ties across the first 18 points of the fifth set — a stretch capped by a kill from North junior Kayli Henderson for a 10-8 lead that forced another Lovejoy timeout.
The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as three points at 11-8 only for Lovejoy to fire back with a 5-1 run for a 13-12 lead following a North error. Kills by juniors Natalie Hughes and Neely Teroy pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within 14-14 before Archer put an exclamation mark on the win. The Pepperdine commit lobbed a tip shot over the North defense for a 15-14 lead and secured match point moments later on a block.
“I knew we had it in us. It felt like the entire gym was rooting for us and you could feel the energy and the whole team just coming together,” Archer said. “When we have that, our minds are set and our whole team is focused on every detail of every point.”
That appeared to be the case early on Tuesday as Lovejoy fed off the energy of its home crowd and blitzed North with a 10-3 run to begin the match. Carlson, who dished out 43 assists in the win, blindsided the Lady Bulldogs on a pair of rapid-fire connections with senior Grace Milliken early on, and Lovejoy was off to the races.
Gonzalez peppered North on slide hits from the outside, totaling five points in the opening frame, and Lovejoy senior Brooklyn Lloyd added an ace to polish off a 25-12 victory for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs’ resilience shined over the next two frames, warding off set point attempts by the Lady Leopards on numerous occasions. Trailing 24-23 in the second stanza, North stayed alive on a Teroy kill before Lovejoy committed back-to-back errors to aid the Lady Bulldogs in eking out a 26-24 verdict.
Similar miscues unraveled a 19-16 Lady Leopards lead in the third set, whistled for four consecutive errors to put North back in front, 20-19. Although a Gonzalez kill again put Lovejoy on the doorstep of set point at 24-23, the Lady Bulldogs retaliated with three straight points — kills by Hughes and Teroy, followed by a Lovejoy error for another 26-24 win.
“This took a lot of hard work,” Puckett said. “About halfway through set two, it felt like we were teetering towards empty on the gas tank, but they learned what it took to push through and that’s something they’ll need for the playoffs.”
All tied at 23-23 between Lovejoy and McKinney North in the 2nd set. Some big points down the stretch by North's Neely Teroy to will the Lady Bulldogs back into it. pic.twitter.com/uDl3thwrvg— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 20, 2021
Archer led the charge on Tuesday with a 16-kill, 23-dig double-double as one of three Lady Leopards to eclipse double-digit kills. Gonzalez added 13 kills and four blocks, while Milliken chipped in 11 kills and four blocks.
North, meanwhile, balanced its offense a bit more after leaning heavily on Huck in last month’s meeting. Huck logged 15 kills, three aces and 17 digs on Tuesday but had plenty of help from Teroy (18 kills), Hughes (nine kills, four blocks) and Henderson (nine kills). Junior Lily Nicholson matched Carlson with 43 assists and junior Tinley Merder dug 33 balls in the loss.
“Having a team like McKinney North in the district is huge for what’s hopefully ahead for us in the playoffs,” Puckett said. “Being able to compete in our district like this isn’t something that all teams get to do, and it’s something that makes us better.”
Tuesday’s bout squared Lovejoy and North at 1-1 for the season. Two matches remain for both, with the Lady Leopards next visiting Denison at 6 p.m. Friday and the Lady Bulldogs hosting The Colony that same time.
