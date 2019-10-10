FRISCO — Just before the promised inclement weather, lumbering and accompanied by a biting wind, rolled over Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium, Lovejoy junior quarterback Ralph Rucker and the Leopards sounded an opening thunderclap.
Rucker found favored-target and junior Reid Westervelt for a 7-yard strike with just 10 seconds remaining, erasing lingering doubts from two key interceptions and lifting Lovejoy to a 20-19 win over Frisco Reedy.
"After all the negativity, in practice or in a game, coach always tells me to flush it and move on. You've got to be there for your team and be a leader. ... That's what we did as an offense," Rucker said. "First half was great, second half we struggled, and we came back when it mattered."
What the contest, which got underway at 5:30 p.m. in an effort to avoid the incoming weather, lacked in a regular routine for the programs, it made up for in excitement. From the jump, it seemed destined to be decided by swings of momentum, and big plays throughout led the teams to the eventual one-point decision.
The first half hinged on those aforementioned momentum changes, as Lovejoy broke a slow and scoreless start with the first sustained drive of the game and a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal from Rucker that would prove the only points of the opening frame.
Then, after floundering its way to a familiar third-down situation, Reedy got a boost from a trick-play, 52-yard pass from do-it-all senior Will Harbour to sophomore Jacob Smith to get deep in Lovejoy territory and set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Smith that knotted the game up early in the second.
The back-and-forth continued, as Lovejoy took advantage of a Reedy turnover near midfield and a pass-interference call to eventually post another score on a 16-yard strike from Rucker to Westervelt. Late in the frame, Reedy would tack on a chip-shot field goal from Harbour after a lengthy but quick drive highlighted by big plays from junior quarterback Jalen Kitna to junior Zion Washington, which left the game at its 14-10 score entering the break.
One final move of the needle toward the Reedy sideline seemed to decide the matchup as, on third down in the third frame, Rucker lobbed up a weak pass after escaping pressure that landed in the arms of Reedy senior Jack Pruitt, who took the interception 74 yards to the house to give the Lions a 16-14 lead that would balloon to 19-14 on another Harbour field goal.
Instead, the Lovejoy defense, which head coach Todd Ford credited with a game-changing effort, came up with one last stop in the fourth quarter following Rucker's second interception. Harbour was wide on a lengthy field-goal effort, giving the Leopards the ball at their own 28. With no timeouts, Rucker and Westervelt, who also hooked up for a 39-yard completion before the final score, marched the Leopards down the field for the decisive tally.
"I'm so very, very proud of our kids. It was about as ugly as it could get, offensively, but, defensively, we showed up," Ford said. "We took it personal, and they played with great heart tonight. ... They gave us an opportunity at the very end."
The victory moved Lovejoy to 3-1 in District 7-5A play and dropped last year's champion to 3-2, a fact that Rucker said was not lost on he and his teammates.
"It's huge, especially after what happened last year," he said. "We had a sour taste in our mouth. It's huge for the district, and it puts us in a better spot. We're crazy, and we're ready to roll."
Lovejoy finished the evening on top in both offensive yards (312-299) and first downs (19-12), and 49 yards of Reedy's production came on a last-ditch, Hail-Mary effort as time expired.
Rucker offset his two picks with his pair of scores to Westervelt and 192 yards through the air on 12-of-27 passing, adding 64 yards on the turf to lead the Leopards. Westervelt hauled in six catches for 98 yards.
Kitna finished 8-of-16 for 140 yards and no scores, while Smith ran for 54 yards and his lone score.
The road won't get easier for Reedy, which will move on to face Denton Braswell, which took down Lovejoy, 59-51, in a three-overtime thriller earlier this season.
Lovejoy, sporting a renewed chance at a high seed out of the league, will next take on Princeton.
"Give credit to these kids," Ford said. "We've got a young football team, and yet they believe. ... It's huge. At this point in the season, from this point forward, every game is critically important. We do pay attention to kind of what's going on, but we have to play well every single week. If we do that, I think everything will take care of itself."
