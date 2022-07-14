For the second consecutive season, the Lovejoy football team will enter the year looking to defend a district championship.
The Leopards were back on top of District 7-5A Division II following a 9-1 regular season in 2021, but the eventual regional finalists had company with both Frisco and Frisco Liberty earning a share of the conference crown as part of a three-way tie for first place.
Realignment sent both the Raccoons and Redhawks up to Class 5A Division I while keeping the Leopards in 7-5A Div. II for the next two seasons. The makeover didn't stop there, with four other high schools from the previous iteration of that district — Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Memorial, Lake Dallas and Prosper Rock Hill — shuffled elsewhere by the UIL.
Expect 7-5A Div. II to have a starkly different look this coming football season, with Lovejoy joined by five newcomers to the district and two familiar faces.
Crandall
Lovejoy may have only one game under its belt against Crandall, but that actually came last season in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Leopards recorded a season high in points scored in a 77-27 victory.
That loss capped the Pirates at 6-5 for the season, good for fourth place in 8-5A Div. II and a spot in the playoffs for the first time under head coach Kyle Hardin, formerly the offensive coordinator at McKinney North.
Hardin has been at the helm since Crandall's jump to 5A in 2020, during which the program has posted a combined 9-10 record in two seasons. The Pirates had previously strung together five consecutive playoff appearances between 2015-19.
As Crandall looks to find its footing in the new-look 7-5A Div. II, they've got one of the top players in the area leading the charge in three-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho. He verbally committed to Oklahoma in June following a 2021 season where he nabbed district offensive player of the year honors, logging 803 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, plus 89 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Denison
A program whose history dates back to the early 1900s, the Yellow Jackets have been a familiar opponent on Lovejoy's schedule for several years. The two sides have shared 7-5A Div. II each of the past four seasons and occupied the same district every year from 2012-15 as well.
The Leopards have won all eight meetings with Denison during that span, but the Yellow Jackets have been game with four of the past five encounters decided by 11 points or less.
But as Lovejoy loads up for another run at the district supremacy, Denison has a wealth of talent to replace from last year's playoff qualifier, graduating longtime bell-cow rusher Jadarian Price, who's now at Notre Dame, as well as nine defensive starters.
Reports from the springtime tabbed Jack Aleman, who was the team's second-leading rusher last season, elevating one rung up the depth chart at running back, while Josh Kurtenbach is expected to make the move from receiver/linebacker to quarterback as alum Caleb Heavner's replacement.
Greenville
Like Crandall, Greenville is an export from 8-5A Div. II. The Lions are coming off a 3-7 season, going 2-5 in district to fall short of a third consecutive playoff appearance. Prior to qualifying in 2019, Greenville hadn't made the postseason since 2003.
One of those recent playoff appearances included a bi-district meeting with Lovejoy in 2020. Coming off an undefeated regular season, the Leopards had their hands full with fourth-place Crandall — leading just 38-30 midway through the fourth quarter before prevailing 45-30.
The Lions and Leopards also shared a district in 2012 and 2013 as part of 13-4A, with Lovejoy winning both meetings.
As Greenville acclimates to a new district, it'll do so with 10 all-district performers lost to graduation. One name to watch is multi-sport athlete Micah Simpson, a prominent contributor at both running back and receiver.
Melissa
The Cardinals bring quite the pedigree to 7-5A Div. II. Just over a decade removed from the school's first state championship back in 2011, Melissa has qualified for the playoffs 15 of the past 16 years, including a run to the regional finals last season in their final campaign in 4A Div. I.
The Cardinals have been at least three rounds deep in the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, and although it remains to be seen if that high-end consistency translates to 5A, Melissa certainly has the talent to make some noise in its new district.
The Cardinals are a handful up front on both sides of the ball, led by one of the state's premier defensive linemen in Nigel Smith II, a four-star prospect ranked No. 5 in the state for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.com. On the other side of the ball, Trevor Goosby recently committed to Texas and Owen Hollenbeck has generated Division I interest.
Talent-wise, Melissa may pose the most immediate threat to Lovejoy's bid for a district title three-peat.
Mesquite Poteet
No matter the district, the Pirates have been a fixture in the postseason with 10 consecutive appearances under their belts. Poteet maintained that consistency in the otherwise top-heavy 6-5A Div. II the past two seasons, finishing behind only defending 5A Div. II state champion South Oak Cliff.
Poteet went 7-4 last season as district runner-up, the program's second straight seven-win campaign, and the Pirates will have their share of veteran contributors to lean on as they transition to 7-5A Div. II.
Poteet could return as many as 12 players who received all-district honors last season, including eight on defense.
The Pirates haven't crossed paths with Lovejoy since 2017 when the two squared off in 15-5A. The former district foes split their two head-to-head meetings over that stretch.
Princeton
The Panthers join Lovejoy and Denison as the only holdovers from the previous iteration of 7-5A Div. II and will hope to continue making strides under head coach Ervin Chandler. In his first year at the helm, Chandler doubled Princeton's win total from 2020 and finished the season at 4-6, tied for sixth place in the district.
The Panthers will be looking to rediscover their form from 2010-17, which produced eight consecutive playoff appearances.
Doing so will require replacing a large senior class, with only linebacker Billy Sanchez and offensive lineman Jacob Speer returning after receiving all-district honors last season.
The Panthers are no stranger to sharing a district with Lovejoy, having done so eight years dating back to 2008. The Leopards have won every meeting during that stretch, including seven games by at least 27 points.
Terrell
Like Melissa, Terrell is making the move up in classification from 4A Div. I. Not far removed from a stretch where they won a combined 20 games in 2015-16, the Tigers have found the win column just 12 times over the past five seasons — although last year did mark the program's winningest season since 2016 at 4-6 overall.
Terrell did so while navigating one of the toughest 4A districts in the state, competing with Melissa and powerhouses Argyle and Paris.
The Tigers sport a run-heavy, ball-control offense anchored by Chase Bingmon, who was the area's fourth-leading rusher among 4A programs at 1,282 yards. As a unit, Terrell ranked second in the 4A area in rushing yards per game at 275.5.
The Leopards have crossed paths with Terrell just once, coming back in the area round of the playoffs in 2015. Terrell bested Lovejoy in overtime, 28-27.
