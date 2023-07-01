The Lovejoy football team's receiving corps has produced its share of Division I-caliber talent over the years, and rising senior Parker Livingstone is the latest.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Livingstone has verbally committed to Texas.
A four-star prospect out wide, per 247Sports.com, Livingstone has garnered interest from a who's who of collegiate programs before opting to pursue the next chapter of his football career in Austin. Livingstone had received offers from Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas, among others.
Livingstone has been a force for the Lovejoy offense over the past two seasons, earning district offensive newcomer of the year honors as a sophomore and an all-district first-team nod as a junior. Last season, the 6-foot-3 pass catcher caught 52 balls for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns to help pace the Leopards to an 8-4 record and an appearance in the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Livingstone doubles as a standout member of Lovejoy's baseball team, which won a district championship and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. An all-district first-teamer on the diamond as well, Livingstone hit .215 with 17 hits, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored during his junior season, in addition to 35 innings pitched with a 1.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Lovejoy's football team opens the 2023 season on Aug. 26 against College Station as part of the annual Tom Landry Classic, held at Allen's Eagle Stadium.
