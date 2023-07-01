Lovejoy vs Melissa 2

Lovejoy junior Parker Livingstone found the end zone twice in Thursday's 36-35 loss to Melissa.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The Lovejoy football team's receiving corps has produced its share of Division I-caliber talent over the years, and rising senior Parker Livingstone is the latest.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Livingstone has verbally committed to Texas.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments