COPPELL – Nothing has slowed down the Marcus boys track and field team this postseason – not even rainy conditions or a 30-minute lightning delay during Thursday's 5/6-6A area track meet.
Honoring the memory of the late Steve Telaneus, who had coached at Marcus since 1983 before his sudden passing on April 30, 2020, the Marauders won seven events to capture first place in the team standings with 138 points at the area meet at Buddy Echols Field.
Marcus did a majority of its damage in the running events.
Cal pledge J. Michael Sturdivant, who committed to playing football for the Golden Bears last July, is also leaving his mark on the track. He won three titles at the area meet – 100-meter dash (10.73), 200 (21.5) and teamed with Ryan Dyess Coyle, Benton Webber and Christian Floyd in the 4x100 relay (41.66). Sturdivant added a fourth regional qualification in the triple jump, placing second with a leap of 22-2.
Fellow Marauder senior Greyson Gravitt doubled as the area champion in the 800 (1:53.7) and 1,600 (4:21.29), while the boys’ 4x200 relay of Dyess Coyle, Webber, Floyd and Will VanZee took top honors (1:28.46). Junior Zane Hicke won the tiebreaker to earn first place in the high jump (6-2).
Marcus added an eighth area championship, with sophomore Emma Sralla winning the girls’ discus by more than 11 feet. She threw for a distance of 161-6.
Marcus’ crosstown rival, Flower Mound, produced one individual male champion in senior Nate Adams, who had a toss of 50-1 1/4 in the shot put.
Host Coppell had one champion on the boys’ side in senior Evan Caswell, who ran to a time of 9:29.01 in the 3,200.
Coppell’s girls turned in a balanced effort en route to placing second overall with 85 points – only 11 off the total of area champion Denton Guyer (96).
Sophomore star Sky Schuller continued her impressive season, punching her ticket into the regional meet in five different events, including first-place finishes in both the pole vault (12-6) and 100 hurdles (14.67). She also advanced to regionals in 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump.
Coppell added a fourth area championship in the girls high jump. Sophomore Megan Judd cleared the bar at 5-4.
Hebron earned two area championships – one in each division. Junior Kelis Armstrong had a leap of 18-0 1/2 in the girls long jump. In the meet’s final event, and with the rain picking up, Ethan Nguyen, Isaac Barrera, Johnathan Jackson and Justin Smith clocked a time of 3:16.82 in the 4x400 relay, winning the race by more than five seconds.
Plano East led the charge for Plano ISD. Senior Dylan Hayden swept the hurdles, winning the 110 hurdles in 14.96 and the 300 hurdles in 39.36. Junior Tiriah Kelley earned victories in both the girls 100 (12.13) and 200 (25.23), while also helping to lead the 4x100 relay (47.34) to first place. Kaylee Moody, Ibukun Alausa and Kaley Qualls teamed with Kelley. Moody, Qualls and Alausa also captured gold in the 4x200 relay (1:41.17), where they were joined by Janiya Richardson.
West senior Michelle Ogbemudia was crowned area champion in the shot put (45-5 1/2).
McKinney ISD will also be well-represented at next week’s Region I-6A meet.
Boyd seniors Charlie Bartholomew and Spencer Buley captured top honors in the 400 (48.3) and pole vault (16-0), respectively, while senior Makayla Tucker ran to the top time in the girls’ 400 (56.42).
McKinney had a strong showing in the jumps. Senior Sean Fry won the long jump (22-4 3/4), while junior Alex Anamekwe earned first place in the triple jump (44-10 1/2).
Prosper junior Aubrey O’Connell finished the day with three personal bests and went on to earn an individual championship in the 800 (2:08.52). She also qualified for regionals in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Allen junior Sidney Green was a force for the Lady Eagles, winning the 300 hurdles (43.83) and 4x400 relay (3:52.6), where she teamed with Jillian Anderson, Madison Karrigan and Maryam Dianka.
Little Elm’s Shamiso Zihumo, Tahlia Bienemy, Maame Forson and Faith Adje advanced to regionals in the girls 4x200 relay (1:42.18).
