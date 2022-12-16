There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports editor Matt Welch's coverage area who have turned in standout moments over the past week.
Salese Blow, Plano girls basketball
Although the Lady Wildcats fell short of topping Plano West in overtime on Dec. 10, Blow kept Plano afloat the entire way behind one of the great scoring performances in Plano ISD basketball history. The Wichita State commit scored a career-high 57 points, accounting for more than three-quarters of the Lady Wildcats' offense in the ballgame.
Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North girls basketball
The Lady Bulldogs were short-handed for Tuesday's 13-5A opener against Greenville, but that didn't slow Hamilton from another big game. The former district MVP recorded a game-high 20 points to help North weather a slow start and overtake the Lady Lions for a 52-31 victory.
BJ Hooper, Prosper Rock Hill boys basketball
Hooper and the Blue Hawks scored a pivotal non-district win on Tuesday over state-ranked Frisco Memorial, 69-62, and Rock Hill's star point guard put on a show in doing so. Hooper led all scorers with 22 points, plus four assists, and threw down multiple highlight-reel dunks to spark his team to victory.
Jaylen Lawal, Plano West boys basketball
Last year's 6-6A co-newcomer of the year, Lawal had quite the two-day stretch for the Wolves. He tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals on Friday to help West edge Prosper 54-52 and fueled an 80-52 rout of Amarillo Tascosa the following afternoon on Saturday with a school-record 47 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Simone Richmond, Allen girls basketball
Richmond had the hot hand from deep in Tuesday's district-opening blowout win for the Lady Eagles, who topped Prosper Rock Hill 57-23. The freshman led her team in scoring with 15 points, with the majority coming on makes from beyond the arc.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.