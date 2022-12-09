There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports editor Matt Welch's coverage area who have turned standout moments over the past week.
Dre McKnight, McKinney Boyd boys basketball
Although Boyd fell short of upsetting state-ranked Plano East in Tuesday's 70-62 loss, McKnight gave the Panthers plenty of trouble with a scorching performance shooting the ball. He scored a game-high 30 points, including seven makes from 3-point range.
Femi Olaniyan, Allen boys basketball
After missing the start of the 2022-23 season with an injury, Olaniyan has returned and wins have expectedly piled up for the Eagles. Allen finished fifth overall in a talent-rich field at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Classic, and Olaniyan was named to the all-tournament team as a result.
Javan Henry, Prosper football
The Eagles got over the fourth-round hump on Dec. 3 by shutting down Lewisville for a 24-13 victory in the regional finals. Henry caught two touchdown passes in Prosper's big win, including a 70-yard screen pass on the team's first offensive snap and a 7-yard reception in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead.
Justin McBride, Plano basketball
McBride shined in a battle of area heavyweights on Tuesday, as Plano got the better of state-ranked Frisco Memorial for a 78-66 victory. The Oklahoma State commit double-doubled in the win, scoring a game-high 33 points and hauling in 15 rebounds.
Sydney Wade, John Paul II girls basketball
The defending TAPPS 6A state champion Lady Cardinals went 5-0 last week, winning the Highway 5 Tournament. Wade averaged 17 points per game for the week, including 24 points in John Paul's semifinal win over Van Alstyne.
