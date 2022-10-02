Mia McGlade

Allen junior Mia McGlade qualified for the regional cross country meet last season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Last weekend, Allen junior Mia McGlade got the opportunity to test herself at the McNeil Invitational, held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock — the longstanding site of the UIL state cross country championship.

She's hoping it won't be the last time she makes that trip south this season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments