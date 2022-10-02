Last weekend, Allen junior Mia McGlade got the opportunity to test herself at the McNeil Invitational, held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock — the longstanding site of the UIL state cross country championship.
She's hoping it won't be the last time she makes that trip south this season.
Now in her third season running for the Allen cross country team, McGlade has her sights set on a third consecutive trip to state after qualifying as a freshman and sophomore.
In this week's student-athlete profile, McGlade discusses her growth as a cross country runner, goals for her junior season, and her thoughtful pre-race ritual.
SLM: You recently got a chance to compete at the McNeil Invitational. What did you take away from the opportunity to not only compete against that level of competition but to run at the site of the state meet?
MM: It was a really great opportunity to run at the state course to help prepare not only physically but mentally for state this season and adds even more motivation to qualify for state. It’s really helpful to have certain mental checkpoints throughout the race to keep myself motivated and confident, especially against tough competition.
SLM: How have you seen yourself grow as a runner compared to where you were at last season as a sophomore?
MM: Since my sophomore year, I have grown a ton as a runner from both a physical and mental aspect. I have gained much more confidence in myself as a runner and I think after so many races, I have a better perspective on the pressure that comes with racing and have learned to enjoy racing.
SLM: Being in your third year on varsity, how would you describe your role on Allen's cross country team?
MM: Being on my third year of cross country means I have accumulated many experiences and much knowledge that I love to share with my team. I try to set a good example for the rest of the girls and love watching all of them grow and experience new PRs.
SLM: What goals and times do you have for the remainder of your junior season?
MM: For the rest of my junior year, I want to PR in the 5K and hopefully qualify for state. I have many goals for track season that I am excited to get to work on.
SLM: How long have you been running cross country and what got you into the sport?
MM: I have been running cross country since seventh grade but didn’t start taking it seriously until freshman year. I played soccer most of my life, then decided to give running a try and it ended up being the best decision ever.
SLM: For as much time as training preoccupies, what hobbies and activities do you have for your downtime?
MM: In my down time I love to hangout with my friends and family.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pre-race ritual or routine to get in the proper frame of mind before a race?
MM: Before races I have a random ritual of making friendship bracelets. It is very relaxing and easy to do on the bus on the way to meets. My team loves it because they get free bracelets and I have a basket full of a ton of bracelets I make before races.
