From a history-making year on the diamond at The Colony, to a banner debut for Prosper Rock Hill and Lovejoy’s deepest playoff run in more than two decades, District 10-5A baseball brought the goods in 2021.
Even McKinney North, which qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine postseasons, battled eventual regional finalist Frisco Wakeland in a pair of one-run losses in the bi-district round.
Those four programs were all recognized, along with Princeton, Sherman and Denison, as part of the 10-5A all-district team.
District champion The Colony headlined the superlative honors with alum Ryan Scott earning co-MVP honors with Rock Hill alum Josh Livingston and Cougar alum Devin Reyna claiming pitcher of the year. For the year, Scott went a perfect 4-0 on the mound with a dazzling 0.96 ERA and struck out 69 batters in 51 innings. Offensively, he finished with a .364 batting average, hit eight home runs, had 36 RBIs, stole 10 bases and scored 45 runs, Defensively, Scott didn’t commit an error in 60 total chances.
Livingston, meanwhile, hit .441 from the plate and posted a .530 on-base percentage — also adding 43 hits (22 for extra bases), 10 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He was active on the base paths with 38 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
Reyna anchored The Colony’s pitching staff after going 8-1 on the hill with a 0.93 ERA and 86 strikeouts against just 15 walks. He was stout in the postseason as well, allowing just two runs while striking 20 and tossing three complete games.
Rock Hill rising senior Brett Foss complemented Livingston as another potent bat in the Blue Hawk lineup on his way to newcomer of the year honors. As a junior, Foss struck out just 13 times all season, posting a .441 on-base percentage to go along with nine doubles, one home run and 27 RBIs. He stayed hot in the postseason with a .417 batting average.
Pitching and defense defined the year for North, with alum Cameron Bonds leading the charge as the district’s defensive player of the year. At catcher, Bonds posted a .993 fielding percentage — throwing out 11-of-21 base runners as well as three pick-offs — and hit .327 for seven RBIs and five extra-base hits during district play.
The Bulldogs also landed four players on the all-district first team, including pitchers Dylan Rogers and Casey Workman. The two North alums went 3-3 in district play with Rogers adding a 1.18 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 13 walks. Workman logged a 1.58 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 14 walks.
North rising senior Justin Healer also earned a first-team spot in the infield. Healer had a .921 fielding percentage at third base as well as a .311 batting average with six runs, seven RBIs and 12 walks drawn.
Elsewhere in the lineup, rising senior Logan Laney was named all-district first team at designated hitter after batting .404 in district play and chipping in seven runs, five RBIs and five extra-base hits.
Lovejoy landed a pair of pitchers on the first team as well with rising seniors Adam Eschler and Brandt Corley both recognized. Both had 5-1 records in district play, with Corley tallying a 0.79 ERA alongside 44 strikeouts and 20 walks over 26.2 innings pitched. Eschler logged 41 innings and posted a 1.88 ERA, 59 strikeouts and 18 walks.
Behind the plate, alum Ralph Rucker was named all-district first team at catcher. He had a .987 fielding percentage to go along with a .341 average in district play, plus 12 RBIs.
Rising senior Kolby Branch represented the Leopards on the first team with an infield nomination. Branch hit .326 in conference action and added 10 runs and seven RBIs.
Rising senior Brenner Cox, meanwhile, was Rock Hill’s lone all-district first-team pick. The Texas commit hit .355 on the year and totaled seven doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 35 runs and a whopping 20 stolen bases to help the Blue Hawks reach the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Cox’s pitching numbers included nine saves, a 0.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts.
Second-team selections between North, Lovejoy and Rock Hill included Bulldogs rising senior Jonas Ceballos; Lovejoy rising sophomore Kyle Branch, alum Trent Rucker, alum Dylan Collins and rising sophomore Matt Mainord; and Rock Hill rising senior Tyler Powers and rising junior Ty Townsend.
