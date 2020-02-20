For the fifth consecutive year, a member of the Allen swim team worked their way onto the podium at the Class 6A state swim meet.
On Saturday, it was senior Anni Fan — swimming in the final individual race of her decorated high school career — who made that ascent that posting a 54.51 to take third overall in the 100-yard butterfly.
Fan’s bronze-medal performance, which she swam from the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin, was one of several standout swims submitted by Allen and Plano ISD in their latest venture to the state meet. That included an eighth-place team finish for the Lady Eagles, who recorded 108 points over two days of competition.
"We felt like we had a good shot at top five. We were one point out of seventh and three more sixth, but five was a bit further away and some of that had to do with having a few swimmers just miss out at regionals,” said Brent Mitchell, Allen head coach. “But overall, it was good. I'm very pleased with the way everything turned out."
Multiple school records fell by the wayside in Allen’s latest state meet performance, including on the relay circuit where the Lady Eagles accounted for 64 of their points earned. That included a fifth-place swim from sophomore Catriona Gilmore, sophomore Natalie Tang, junior Lara Alsader and Fan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.31) to conclude Saturday’s girls meet.
"The girls were hoping they'd get top three and wind up on the podium, but we still broke a school record in that one,” Mitchell said. “It's always the good with the bad. For every awesome swim you have, there's always a little something where you just want a little more."
Those four, plus freshman Karoline Reeves, comprised a busy afternoon on the relay circuit. Reeves joined Gilmore, Tang and Alsader to take ninth in the meet’s first race — the 200 medley relay (1:47.62) — and Fan teamed up with Tang, Reeves and Alsader for ninth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.66) later in the afternoon.
In total, Fan competed in four events in her final high school meet. Not long before racing the 100 butterfly, she posted sixth place in the 50 freestyle (23.56). Moments later, she shaved three-quarters of a second off her preliminary swim in the 100 butterfly to claim the first individual state medal of her high school career.
"It's a major tribute to Anni. She came in as a good swimmer and made herself into a great one,” Mitchell said. “She has gone through being a freestyler as a freshman and then decided to give the butterfly a chance and she's made herself into one of the better butterfly swimmers in the state. It's a compliment to her work ethic and her ability to adapt to what she feels she needs to do."
While Fan is no stranger to competing at state — making her fourth trip to Austin in as many years on varsity — Plano ISD didn’t lack in experience during its latest trip to state with Plano East junior Trey Dickey and sophomore Maguire Sheppard, plus Plano Senior senior Alex Sanchez and Plano West junior Antonio Romero all making returns to the event.
In the end, Plano East accrued 35 points in the boys’ team standings, good for 21st overall and a 24-point improvement from last season.
“The guys were talking with each other about how with each time at state it gets more comfortable and you get better,” said Lena Harrington, East head coach. “We didn't have all the swims we wanted, but I think they all walked away learning a lot about what kind of swimmer they are in this type of a setting, which is much different from a club setting.
“You're swimming for your team and every point matters, and I think all three of them felt good about their contributions this year."
The Panthers’ state slate was headlined by a fourth-place finish from Dickey in the 500 freestyle (4:23.93) — a rewarding result for the three-year state competitor after battling through illness earlier in the postseason.
"Beforehand, we talked about how on any given day that [Dickey] could win that race,” Harrington said. “We just wanted him to go out and have fun and be smart. It was a little scary because he went out a little too fast, but he finished even stronger, so that was a lot of fun to watch.
"He's got a big spring coming up. He's trying to qualify for Olympic Trials, so I think a swim like this was a huge stepping stone for him."
He was joined in the 500 freestyle by Linscheer, who fell one spot shy of joining Dickey in the championship heat, but nevertheless swam a 4:29.57 to place ninth overall in the race. Earlier in the afternoon, Linscheer posted an eighth-place swim in the 200 individual medley (1:53.09), while Sheppard placed 18th in the 50 freestyle (21.55) and 21st in the 100 freestyle (47.81).
Romero’s return to state proved to be a productive one, complete with a sixth-place swim in the 200 freestyle (1:39.27) and a 12th-place mark in the 500 freestyle (4:30.25), plus a 22nd-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:37.85) alongside sophomore Theodore Chen, freshman Samuel Durcansky and sophomore Kai Joshi (1:37.85).
Sanchez, meanwhile, turned in swims of 18th place in the 100 breaststroke (58.62) and 21st place in the 100 butterfly (51.36), while teammate and freshman Emma Hrasko took 20th in the 50 freestyle (24.36).
Allen’s slate was rounded out by a pair of individual swims for Gilmore, who took eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.44) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:05.57), plus a 20th-place swim by senior Seth LaForge in the 100 breaststroke (59.36).
“Looking ahead, I think we're very young but very talented. I don't think you can get caught up in it, though,” Mitchell said. “Our whole medley relay is back next year after finishing ninth and breaking a school record. Everyone will be back, but you can't get settled if you want to continue competing at a high level ... we've got to understand that we have to train even harder next year if we want the big stuff."
