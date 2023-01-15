Eagle Stadium

For the past decade, Allen football fans have packed Eagle Stadium during Friday nights in the fall.

Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics.

The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.

