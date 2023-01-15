Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics.
The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
It's a venue that has housed several players who currently ply their craft in the NFL and has given Allen's football-frenzied fan base plenty of noteworthy memories over the past decade.
And with that 10-year mark having elapsed, here's a look back at some of the landmark occasions inside Eagle Stadium.
Allen vs. Southlake Carroll
Aug. 31, 2012
Simply put, where it all began. Allen's first game played inside its $59.6 million marvel was indeed a big one, welcoming longtime rival and then-defending state champion Carroll. Despite the venue's 18,000-seat capacity, a standing-room-only crowd of 21,778 were on hand to watch Allen spark a run to an eventual Class 5A Division I state championship with a 24-0 shutout of the reigning champs.
The Eagles' front seven contained Dragons quarterback Kenny Hill, the offense got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jeff Harris, and Allen even made key plays in special teams with Cameron Hartsfield blocking a punt inside the final minute of the first half to set up an Eagle touchdown.
Allen vs. Plano West
Oct. 19, 2012
Allen fans will recall Oct. 12, 2012 as a turning point in the Eagles' ascent to state powerhouse, as that night against Plano East marked the first start behind center for Kyler Murray. The following week against Plano West was the first time Murray took the reins inside Eagle Stadium.
It was the first of many momentous outings submitted by the Murray as Allen's starting quarterback, who totaled 276 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-25 win during his first-ever home start. Much like the aforementioned ballgame against Carroll, Hartsfield came up big with two more blocked punts against West.
Allen vs. Richardson
Nov. 16, 2012
The lights shine just a bit brighter during the postseason, and while Allen's football program has amassed a 7-0 playoff record at Eagle Stadium, the 2012 bi-district round against Richardson marked the venue's first playoff game.
Allen had just come off a nail-biter in its regular-season finale, surviving an upset bid from Plano for a 35-34 victory, but the Eagles managed to right the ship in a big way with a 63-14 blowout of visiting Richardson.
Allen began the postseason in resounding fashion, building a 49-7 lead by halftime and outgaining Richardson on the night, 621-298. In his first playoff game, Murray passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns to go with 102 rushing yards and an additional score.
Texas vs. The Nation
Feb. 2, 2013
Just six weeks after Allen had finished off its run to a state championship, the city hosted more than 100 NFL hopefuls for the revival of the Texas vs. The Nation college football all-star game. Played from 2007-11 in El Paso and San Antonio before making its way to Allen, the showcase pit a team of top-rated college seniors who had collegiate or high school ties to Texas against a team of prospects from the other 49 states.
Eagle Stadium was the site of the 2013 installment of the game, with Team Texas coached by former Dallas Cowboy Bill Bates and Team Nation led by famed coach Howard Schnellenberger. Team Nation won the game, 24-13, with 10-year NFL veteran quarterback Ryan Griffin named MVP.
Although the city initially signed a five-year contract to host Texas vs. The Nation, 2013 marked the game's final iteration.
Tom Landry Classic
Aug. 30-31, 2013
Over the past decade, Eagle Stadium has become synonymous with the Tom Landry Classic during the opening week of high school football season. Allen ISDfirst began hosting the showcase in 2013, with the Eagleswelcoming fellow state powerhouses like Denton Guyer and Cedar Hill as well as out-of-state foes like Hoover (Ala.) and, most recently, the nation's top-ranked team in St. John Bosco (Calif.).
The Eagles are 13-2 all-time at the Landry Classic but didn't participate in the first edition that took place at their home stadium — Allen was playing the second year of a home-and-home with Carroll out in Southlake to begin the 2013 season.
Instead, the Landry Classic featured Aledo vs. Highland Park and Coppell vs. Longview during its first year at Eagle Stadium.
Mesquite Poteet vs. Whitehouse
Nov. 29, 2013
Of course, the confines of Eagle Stadium aren't just limited to Allen home games. The venue has been a regular neutral-site host for playoff showdowns, and in this particular case, welcomed a Whitehouse squad led by future Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II.
Eagle Stadium was the site of Mahomes' final high school game in what turned out to be one of the more thrilling contests ever played at the venue. Mesquite Poteet outlasted Whitehouse in a 65-60 shootout, surviving a staggering 610 passing yards and seven total touchdowns from the future Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Poteet signal-caller Lane Novy was stellar in his own right, passing for 430 yards and six scores, and the Pirates got a late boost on defense with a game-sealing interception from Malachi Cobb.
Allen vs. Denton Guyer
Aug. 28, 2015
The history of Eagle Stadium can't go without mention of its temporary shutdown in 2014 due to cracking in the concourse. The venue was closed for the entirety of the 2014-15 school year for repairs, as Allen's football team played a road-only schedule that included a trio of home games played at Clark Stadium and Kimbrough Stadium in Plano ISD.
Eagle Stadium reopened in June 2015 for graduation, and two months later that return to normalcy for Allen football fans included this season opener.
In the first game back at its home stadium, Allen had its way with Guyer in the first leg of the Tom Landry Classic, 48-16. The Eagles' first game since Murray's graduation, Mitchell Jonke stole the show behind center with six total touchdowns and an aggressive Allen pass rush sacked Guyer star Shawn Robinson five times.
Allen vs. Prosper
Nov. 27, 2020
Evidenced by its 29.2-point margin of victory inside Eagle Stadium, Allen doesn't play too many close games on its home field. In fact, the Eagles have only had five games inside the venue decided by single digits.
In terms of wire-to-wire entertainment, this late-November showdown with rival Prosper brought the goods and then some. The action culminated with five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass from General Booty to Bryson Green with six seconds remaining for a 35-31 victory.
Allen's rally came after Prosper had seized the lead, 31-28, with 1:03 to go. Following Green's go-ahead touchdown, Prosper's last-ditch response didn't come without controversy, as a lateral drill led to an inadvertent whistle by the officials on a backwards pass. Allen's defense foiled a second-chance opportunity for Prosper and sealed the win.
Allen vs. Keller
April 6, 2021
Whereas football reigns supreme on Friday nights during the fall, Eagle Stadium still gets plenty of run during the winter and spring between Allen's boys and girls soccer teams.
The Eagles have developed into a state powerhouse on the pitch, and this April 2021 regional semifinal against Keller coincided with the program's deepest playoff run ever. Allen ultimately advanced to the 6A state semifinals, but along the way had to survive a thrilling battle on their home field against the Indians.
Allen and Keller were even at 1-1 through 100 minutes of play before the Eagles got the better of a 5-3 shootout to advance to their first regional final since 1993.
Allen vs. Plano East
Aug. 27, 2021
Between 2012-21, Allen football amassed an 84-game regular-season winning streak that, according to TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, stands as the longest in state history. The 2021 season opener against longtime foe East marked the final win of that gaudy streak.
Playing in the Landry Classic in what was Allen's first game under former head coach Chad Morris, the Eagles opened the festivities with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jaylen Jenkins to spark a 56-30 victory over the Panthers. Jenkins added 204 rushing yards and three more touchdowns to open Allen's 2021 campaign on a winning note.
