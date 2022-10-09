Since her breakout freshman season, which produced a third-place finish at state, Lovejoy senior Amy Morefield hasn't slowed down in her ascent to one of the area's top long-distance runners.

And she has had plenty of support along the way, helping lead the Lady Leopards' cross country team to its first-ever Class 5A state championship last year. Lovejoy has high hopes in the coming weeks for both its boys and girls teams with the start of the postseason looming, and that includes Morefield as she navigates her final year with the Lady Leopards before heading off to run in college at Tulsa.

