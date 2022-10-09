Since her breakout freshman season, which produced a third-place finish at state, Lovejoy senior Amy Morefield hasn't slowed down in her ascent to one of the area's top long-distance runners.
And she has had plenty of support along the way, helping lead the Lady Leopards' cross country team to its first-ever Class 5A state championship last year. Lovejoy has high hopes in the coming weeks for both its boys and girls teams with the start of the postseason looming, and that includes Morefield as she navigates her final year with the Lady Leopards before heading off to run in college at Tulsa.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Morefield discusses Lovejoy defending its state title, running on varsity with her younger sister, and the impact of running with the Lady Leopards.
SLM: Congrats on a great season so far. With the postseason coming up pretty soon, how are you and the team feeling about the opportunity to defend your state championship?
AM: Having all the preseason meets under our belts, we have learned a lot and grown our confidence going into the championship season. I am really excited to see all of us reach our full potential, and it will take the whole team doing their part to accomplish our goals of defending the state title.
We are super excited and lucky to have the opportunity and the girls to make this happen again.
SLM: Has it felt any different going through this season as the defending state champions?
AM: We are going though this season just like every other team who wants to win state. The most important thing is to stay humble and not take anything for granted.
We do have a little more confidence, and we have experienced winning state, so we have more excitement because we know how amazing the feeling is.
SLM: There's a lot of continuity within this group of runners. What is the bond like between this group?
AM: The team chemistry is something I never knew was possible. These girls are my best friends. We not only spend over an hour every day at practice together, but we hang out outside of practice all the time.
We have so much fun and it makes going to practice and going to meets enjoyable. Having everyone this close really helps us stay consistent because we are trying to perform our best for everyone on the team like we have been since seventh grade.
We all know we have to push our hardest for our team. Everyone puts the team first and individual success second.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
AM: As a senior on this team, it is very important because we have a lot of new, younger girls this year who look up to the older girls. Our coach is very good about explaining how much of an impact we have on the rest of our team as upperclassmen. I have to set a good example, and I like to bring some fun into the sport and practices for my teammates.
SLM: What has it been like running with your sister on varsity these past few years?
AM: I don’t even know where to start to describe how much of an impact my sister has had on me being on this team. Ever since we started to train together in seventh grade, we have been so close and it was so nice to have someone to drive to practice with every day.
She has grown so much over the years, getting minutes faster in the 5K and working her way up.
Last track season, we ran step-by-step and then this cross country season she has taken off and is ready to accomplish great things.
Sara and I have a great relationship. We are typical sisters, and of course we argue, but are back to being best friends in seconds.
After every race, we are both so happy for each other no matter what the outcome is. My goal is to stay with her for the next big races, so I can do my best for the team and I know she will help me along.
SLM: How has running for the Lovejoy cross country and track programs impacted your growth as a distance runner?
AM: I have been in love with this program ever since sixth grade where Coach (Carly) Littlefield found me in the hallway one day and said, “I see your mom running all the time. You have to be good at running also.”
At that time, I thought I was a sprinter. A few weeks later, it was the mile run for the fitness gram, and after that Coach Littlefield inspired me to do cross country.
I was hesitant because at that time I still thought I was a sprinter and soccer player. I did it, and it was the best decision of my life.
The past six years of being on the Lovejoy cross country team have made such an impact on my life. I have the best coaches and teammates I could ask for. Being in this program and being coached by Coach Littlefield has impacted me so much — not only in running but as a person.
Coach was able to help me go from a 24-minute 5K in sixth grade to a 17:30, and she did the same with my sister. If someone had told me that I would be on a team and winning state for cross country, I would never believe it.
Being on this team is also amazing because I get to surround myself with not only amazing and fun people but dedicated people such as Kailey Littlefield, who is one of the best 800 girls in the nation, which makes being on this team even more great .
Being able to surround myself with someone like that helps me mature and grow as a runner, and I also have been best friends with her since seventh grade and we are like sisters.
SLM: What goals do you have for the remainder of your senior season in cross country and track?
AM: My goals for cross country are to do my part to win state as a team and make it to nationals as a team. For track, I want to help score points in the distance events, be a part of the 4x400 team and work hard to win state in the 4x400 relay. For times, I want to run under 10:40 in the two-mile, under 5:00 in the mile and under 2:13 in the 800.
SLM: For as much time as you spend training and running, what are some hobbies or activities that you enjoy in your downtime?
AM: Outside of running, I love hanging out with my family and teammates, going on bike rides and rollerblading. When I am not with my family, I am shopping, which has become a new obsession of mine. But other than that, my life pretty much revolves around running and school.
