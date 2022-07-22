Allen senior Alexis Cortez and Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson are rivals on the court in the winter months as competing schools in District 5-6A. But two weeks ago, they were on the same team, with the same goal in mind: win a national title.
They did just that.
Cortez and Kimpson helped to lead the CyFair 17U Elite Youth Basketball League team to a 5-0 record and first place in the 17U age division at Nike Nationals, which was held on July 10-12 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.
"It was so great, especially coming in second place the week before,” Kimpson said. “Winning Nike Nationals was our goal the whole year. Everything that we were working on built up to that point. It was very exciting.”
Nike Nationals brought 32 teams from across the country to Chicago for the three-day event, including two teams from the Dallas area. ProSkills, which has Coppell senior Jules LaMendola and Flower Mound senior Maddie Cox on its roster, in addition to CyFair Elite, participated in the event. ProSkills finished in fourth place.
CyFair Elite entered as a No. 2 seed, which came as the result of finishing in second place at another tournament the previous weekend in Louisville, Ky. Teams had the potential to play in a maximum of five games at Nike Nationals, with the championship game televised nationally on ESPNU on July 12.
In the finals, CyFair Elite used a 20-11 third-quarter run to rally for a 73-68 win over Exodus. Kimpson scored six points, including a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the free-throw line.
"Every game, you had to stay focused the whole time,” Kimpson said. “They were pretty long games. You just have to focus on each game. You just have to stay together and communicate with your teammates. For us, I feel like getting in all of the work that we did in the gym, it felt like everything was very polished."
CyFair had little trouble in its tournament opener against Michigan Crossover in a 62-42 rout, followed by a 57-46 victory over Essence. A 66-63 overtime win over Cal Stars followed on July 11, and CyFair got the better of fellow Texas titan ProSkills in the semifinals, 48-42.
Kimpson powered CyFair Elite with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting with two assists in the semis. Cox had a solid effort in defeat, recording 10 points and six rebounds. LaMendola contributed two points and grabbed three boards.
It's a familiar effort from the Little Elm sensation, who led the Lady Lobos to a second-place finish in 5-6A last season en route to earning district MVP honors. Cortez, meanwhile, was named the district's offensive player of the year as a junior prior to her first summer of club hoops with CyFair.
"It's been amazing playing with girls who make me better everyday," Cortez said. "Anyone can go to a team where they know they'll be the best player, but when you're surrounded by girls who are that talented it makes you better everyday."
While it was Cortez's scoring and all-around play that contributed to another playoff-bound year for Allen, she has had to adjust her role with CyFair this summer to become more of a complementary player. She noted that she focuses on "making sure everybody is staying connected" and spacing the floor when called upon.
"You're always going to get better when you're playing the best of the best on the EYBL circuit," Cortez said. "You have no choice but to get better because it's just not the same as how you do things in school. You have to figure it out and grow."
Likewise, LaMendola and Cox are plenty familiar with leading their respective high school teams, and the two have carved out valued roles with ProSkills. That paid off to the tune of a 3-2 record in Chicago, including three double-digit wins to begin the tournament.
Seeded No. 1, ProSkills Texas had little trouble with No. 16 seed Kia Nurse Elite, cruising to a 53-24 rout. ProSkills outscored Kia Nurse Elite 40-15 over the final three quarters. Cox set the tone with 13 points and four rebounds, while LaMendola had eight points and two rebounds.
ProSkills made it two straight wins with a 73-57 victory over Cal Storm. LaMendola, fresh off earning 6-6A MVP honors, poured in 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the victory. Cox added six points, six rebounds and four assists.
The duo of Cox and LaMendola combined for 17 points, five assists and four rebounds in ProSkills’ 58-40 win over Sports Academy Swish GBL in the quarterfinals.
After falling to CyFair in the semifinals, ProSkills lost in the third-place game, 42-35, to Fairfax Stars.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
