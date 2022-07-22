CyFair

The Cy Fair Elite 17U basketball team won the Nike Nationals basketball tournament.

 Submitted Photo

Allen senior Alexis Cortez and Little Elm senior Amarachi Kimpson are rivals on the court in the winter months as competing schools in District 5-6A. But two weeks ago, they were on the same team, with the same goal in mind: win a national title.

They did just that.

