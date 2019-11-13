All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day's early period.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
Allen
Thailand Elder (Boys Basketball - Louisiana Tech)
Tyler Jackson (Girls Basketball - Louisiana Tech)
Bryce Kennedy (Boys Basketball - Northern Colorado)
Coppell
Kinsey Bailey (Volleyball - Presbyterian College)
Emily Hunt (Golf - St. Xavier)
Lauren Kellett (Girls Soccer - TCU)
Peyton Minyard (Volleyball - Boston College)
Lauren Odum (Girls Soccer - Texas Tech)
Hudson Polk (Baseball - Oklahoma)
Johan Pretorius (Swimming - Army)
Haley Roberson (Girls Soccer - North Texas)
Jackson Walker (Track and Field - Duke)
Maci Watrous (Volleyball - Ohio)
Creekview
Mekayla Holley (Girls Basketball - Arkansas-Little Rock)
Elizabeth Marshall (Girls Soccer - University of Texas-Permian Basin)
Dallas Christian
Christa Van Loon (Girls Soccer - Oral Roberts)
Flower Mound
Riley Abernathy (Volleyball - Austin College)
Cam Brown (Baseball - TCU)
Aidan Clark (Swimming - TCU)
Brooke Dalbey (Swimming - Kansas)
Patrick Dunn (Baseball - Houston)
Maggie Gholston (Swimming - Auburn)
Maci Godbey (Volleyball - University of Texas-Tyler)
Sheridan Fenner (Girls Soccer - Black Hills State)
Zack Kuykendall (Baseball - Ouachita Baptist)
Jeff Mills (Boys Basketball - Air Force)
Westwon Peninger (Baseball - Saint Joseph’s)
Makenzie Schott (Girls Basketball - Texas A&M-Commerce)
Tyler Talbert (Baseball - Dallas Baptist)
Kayla Wallace (Softball - Stephen F. Austin)
Jenna Watson (Swimming - SMU)
Jasmine Weiland (Swimming - Fresno State)
Delaney Wells (Girls Soccer - Northwestern Louisiana)
Kayla Wilson (Diving - Louisville)
Hebron
Sierra Dickson (Girls Basketball - Texas State)
Logan McLaughlin (Boys Basketball - Abilene Christian)
Asher Mote (Baseball - Northern Oklahoma)
Nnedi Okammor (Volleyball - Florida)
Garrison Rice (Baseball - Navarro College)
Horn
Zaakir Sawyer (Boys Basketball - University of Louisiana-Monroe)
Tra’Liyah Washington (Girls Basketball – Louisiana Tech)
Independence
Landry Corbett (Girls Soccer - Colorado School of Mines)
Ashley Merrill (Girls Soccer - Dallas Baptist University)
Blythe Obar (Girls Soccer - Dallas Baptist University)
Bella Woliver (Girls Soccer - Regis University)
John Paul II
Meagan McWilliams (Rowing - San Diego)
Nevaeh Parkinson (Girls Basketball - New Mexico)
Nevaeh Tot (Girls Basketball - Oklahoma)
Lake Dallas
Grant Badstebner (Baseball - Colorado School of Mines)
Ruthie Forson (Volleyball - Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
Will Hirneise (Baseball - Richland College)
Chris Marcotte (Baseball - Central Baptist College)
Kalista Miller (Girls Soccer - Oral Roberts University)
Dorian Norris (Girls Basketball - Texas A&M Commerce)
Lewisville
Jeremiah Hudson (Cross Country and Track - Jackson State)
Little Elm
Bella Lopez (Girls Soccer - Seminole State College)
Lauren Lucas (Softball - Wichita State)
Landri Townsend (Girls Soccer - Sam Houston State)
Lovejoy
Jentry Allen (Volleyball - Stonehill College)
Ana Laura Faoro (Diving - University of Connecticut)
Emma Johnson (Volleyball - St. Edward's University)
Jed Jones (Swimming - Yale University)
Reagan Matacale (Girls Soccer - West Texas A&M)
Mackenzie Mitchell (Softball - North Central Texas College)
Will Muirhead (Cross Country and Track - Oklahoma State University)
Carlee Schaeffer (Softball - St. Edward's University)
Maddie Speicher (Beach Volleyball - TCU)
Leah Taylor (Softball - Tarleton State University)
Marcus
Lexi Benson (Softball - Stephen F. Austin)
Harvey Castro (Boys Soccer - SMU)
Hunter Davis (Baseball - Howard College)
Isabella Dooley (Girls Soccer - Midwestern State)
Reed Gallant (Baseball - Rice)
Blake Harmon (Baseball - Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Delaney Hemperly (Girls Soccer - Baylor)
Sam Hunt (Baseball - Texas Tech)
Mikaila Kenney (Softball - Marshall)
Madison Johnson (Softball - West Texas A&M)
Ryan Mouakket (Tennis - Midwestern State)
Maddie Meiner (Track and Field - Oklahoma State)
Collier Mershon (Baseball - The Citadel)
Matt Minyon (Baseball - Northern Colorado)
Benny Roebuck (Baseball - Kent State)
Ila Telford (Softball - Odessa College)
Newman Smith
Erin Chung (Girls Soccer - Louisiana Tech)
Jarren Cook (Boys Soccer - Sam Houston State)
Plano East
Carson Armijo (Softball - UCLA)
Grant Wilcox (Cross Country and Track - Oklahoma State University)
Plano Senior
Cate Bade (Softball - Princeton)
Bianca Carroccio (Track and Field - Alabama)
Riley Chimwala (Acrobatics and Tumbling - Baylor)
Carson Hart (Baseball - Angelo State)
Keaton Long (Volleyball - Lewis)
Stephanie Lynn McClung (Girls Soccer - Lubbock Christian)
Audrey McNeil (Softball - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Jordyn Merritt (Girls Basketball - Florida)
Hunter Reid (Baseball - Texas A&M-Texarkana)
Sophie Robinson (Volleyball -Lehigh)
Alex Sanchez (Swimming - Texas A&M)
Plano West
Lily Baylor (Girls Soccer - University of Nebraska-Omaha)
Nolan Chasak (Baseball - University of Texas at Dallas)
CJ Difiglia (Baseball - Howard College)
Brooke Johnson (Girls Basketball - Lake Forest College)
Maya Kendall (Girls Basketball - Midwestern State University)
Ella McQuaid (Girls Soccer - Dallas Baptist University)
Caden Moortgat (Tennis - Boise State University)
Iman Ndiaye (Volleyball - UCLA)
Noelle Piatas (Volleyball - University of Miami)
Grant Pressly (Boys Basketball - Colorado School of Mines)
Jill Pressly (Volleyball - DePaul University)
Ellie Roth (Golf - University of Kansas)
Sydney Yap (Volleyball - Duke University)
Poteet
Makayla Geeslin (Softball – Vernon College)
Prestonwood Christian
Madison Benson (Gymnastics - North Carolina State)
Chae Campbell (Gymnastics - UCLA)
Isabel Mabanta (Gymnastics - Denver)
Ryan Patterson (Baseball - Baylor)
River Ridings (Baseball - TCU)
Luke Savage (Baseball - TCU)
Caroline Stogner (Volleyball - Alabama-Birmingham)
Jack Walton (Baseball - Colorado School of Mines)
R.L. Turner
Victoria Smith (Volleyball - Austin College)
Reedy
Dalton Beck (Baseball - Texas Tech)
Rylee Erwin (Volleyball - SFA)
Josh Hernandez (Baseball - Texas State)
Kyler Heyne (Baseball - Howard Junior College)
Madison Lopez (Cross Country - University of Arkansas at Fort Smith)
Maddie Perkins (Swimming - San Francisco)
Anabella Quevedo (Girls Soccer - Mississippi College)
Braden Tennill (Baseball - McGill University)
Maia Wark (Softball - North Texas)
Rowlett
Cade Denton (Baseball – Oral Roberts)
Ashley Johnson (Girls Soccer – Texas State)
Natalie Leathers (Girls Soccer – Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Kennedy Stelling (Girls Soccer – Texas A&M-Commerce)
Sachse
Jayla Brooks (Girls Basketball – SMU)
Tia Harvey (Girls Basketball – University of Arkansas-Little Rock)
Alicia Hearn (Volleyball – Florida Atlantic)
Adhel Tac (Girls Basketball – TCU)
Sunnyvale
Daniela Marcor (Girls Basketball – University of Texas-Dallas)
The Colony
Jayda Coleman (Softball - Oklahoma)
Jacee Hamlin (Softball - Texas Tech)
Tamia Jones (Girls Basketball - SMU)
Reagan Keiser (Girls Soccer - Oklahoma Christian)
Ashley Procious (Volleyball - Stephen F. Austin)
Jewel Spear (Girls Basketball - Wake Forest)
Wakeland
Logan Asay (Baseball - Vernon College)
Jen Blessing (Volleyball - California Baptist University)
Ashton Bryce (Softball - Harding University)
Emily Dress (Girls Soccer - Mississippi College)
Ryan Feddersen (Baseball - St. Edwards University)
JD Gregson (Baseball - Baylor)
Grace Mackey (Softball - Colorado Christian University)
Jack McKenna (Swimming - West Point)
Sydney Stroh (Volleyball - TWU)
Trent Warstler (Baseball - Howard College)
Rylee Williams (Volleyball - UT-Tyler)
