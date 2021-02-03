All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
The Star Local Media sports staff will be out and about all throughout the day, reporting on the various signing ceremonies within the area. Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
National Signing Day Commitment List
Allen
General Booty (Football - Tyler Junior College)
Alexander Green (Football - Harding)
Blaine Green (Football - Oklahoma State)
Bryson Green (Football - Oklahoma State)
Sam Hunter (Football - Doane College)
Jordan Johnson (Football - Hawaii)
Cade Patton (Football - Army)
Parker Wells (Football - Hendrix College)
Celina
DJ Dell’Anno (Football - Stetson)
Grayson Wester (Football - Evangel)
Centennial
Max Dodson (Football - Washington University in St. Louis)
Matthew Leal (Soccer - Erskine College)
Logan Radmore (Football - Southern Arkansas University)
Coppell
Jocelyn Alonzo (Girls Soccer - Memphis)
Michaella Baker (Softball - Odessa College)
Hannah Francis (Wrestling - Texas Wesleyan)
Chloe Hassman (Cross Country/Track and Field - Penn)
Eric Hunter (Football - Southwestern University)
Addison Martin (Soccer - Central Arkansas)
Tim O'Hearn (Football - Lafayette College)
Maya Ozymy (Girls Soccer - Trinity University)
Canon Peters (Football - Tulsa)
Colin Proctor (Cross Country/Track and Field - Pepperdine)
Reagan Strange (Softball - Odessa College)
Zach Stricker (Football - Sam Houston State)
Adelyn Wilson (Softball - Bemidji State University)
Creekview
Tony Baker (Football - Texas Wesleyan)
Shane Clay (Baseball - Arlington Baptist)
Mason Ding (Wrestling - Air Force)
Kolton Durham-Washington (Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Sidney Gotlieb (Baseball - State Fair Community College)
Mayra Gutierrez (Girls Soccer - Brookhaven)
Madison Martin (Softball - Eastern Oklahoma)
Brady Musgrove (Track and Field - Iowa Wesleyan)
Lauren Orozco (Softball - Austin College)
John Schaller (Baseball - Hendrix College)
Flower Mound
Nate Adams (Football - Hawaii)
Bert Auburn (Football - Texas, preferred walk-on)
Landon Colby (Football - Hardin Simmons)
Carson Selee (Football - Southern Nazarene)
Frisco
Sara Krenowicz (Golf - Central Methodist (Miss.) University)
Greer Rush (Football - Columbia University)
Syone Usma-Harper (Football - Grand Valley State University)
Heritage
Kaleb Garner (Baseball - Texas A&M-Texarkana)
Kamryn Jiles (Soccer - Stephen F. Austin University)
Kaya Lee (Softball - Odessa College*)
Riley Lunsford (Softball - Lubbock Christian*)
Ashlyn Mills (Soccer - University of Missouri)
Michael Mitsynskyy (Swimming - Ball State University)
Jazlyn Nelson (Soccer - Northwestern Oklahoma State University)
Jorden Nelson (Soccer - Ouachita Baptist University)
Dylan Rock (Football - Fort Hays State University)
Horn
John Burris (Football - UTEP)
James Collins (Football - Lamar*)
Charles Demmings (Football - Stephen F. Austin)
Independence
Elijah Arroyo (Football - University of Miami*)
Braylon Braxton (Football - University of Tulsa*)
Caleb Ellis (Football - Stanford University*)
A.J. Gibson (Football - Southwestern University)
Richard Madrid (Football - Benedictine College)
Elana Madlambayan (Track- Saint Francis University)
Tyler McKinnie (Football - University of Memphis)
Zhighlil McMillan (Football - University of North Texas*)
Dwayne Orr (Football - Valparaiso University)
Jackson Rhodes (Football - Southwest Oklahoma University)
Murphy Roberts (Football - East Central Oklahoma University)
Ethan Taite (Football - Abilene Christian University)
Brayden West (Football - Texas Southern University)
Kendall Williams (Football - Oklahoma Baptist University)
John Paul II
Markus Christie (Football - Colby College)
Charles Daniels III (Football - University of Alabama at Birmingham)
Trajan Lee (Baseball - Trinity)
Taylor Marchin (Softball - Murray State College)
Abbey Miller (Girls Soccer - Texas State)
Zeke Skinner (Baseball - Southwest Baptist)
Olivia Slate (Tennis - Christopher Newport)
Lebanon Trail
Gabriel Barnes (Soccer - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Drew Martin (Football)
Zachary Robinson (Football)
Sawyer Young (Soccer- University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Lewisville
David Adegbenro (Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin)
Isiah Stevens (Football - West Texas A&M)
Emilee Till (Softball -- Ranger College)
Liberty
Luke Berry (Soccer - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Owen Butcher (Soccer - Evansville University)
O’Brien Hall (Golf - Sterling College)
Evan Hill (Football - Hardin-Simmons)
Connor Hulstein (Football - Princeton)
Prince Ugoh (Football - Baylor)
Lone Star
Nick Bolton (Football - Navarro Junior College)
Trace Bruckler (Football - University of New Mexico*)
Josh Click (Football - William Jewell College)
Jaden Nixon (Football - Oklahoma State University*)
Jaden Rios (Football - Texas A&M-Commerce)
Alessio Russolillo (Football - Sam Houston State University (PWO))
Brandon Spencer (Football - Oklahoma Baptist University)
Colten Tibbits (Football - Austin College)
Marcus
Christian Espinoza (Football - Southwest Baptist)
Tristan Frederick (Golf - East Texas Baptist)
Zae McPherson (Wrestling - Texas Wesleyan)
Madeline Moran (Diving - Northern Iowa)
Claire Reynolds (Golf - Millsaps College)
Hunter Sanders (Football - Air Force)
Bryson Wade (Football - Friends)
DeClayton Williams (Football - Missouri Valley College)
Memorial
Johnny Breeden (Football - Augustana University)
J’Kolbe Bulock (Football - University of Alabama)
Logan Butler (Football - Emporia State University)
Major Cantrell (Baseball - Arlington Baptist University)
Diego Diaz (Football - Abilene Christian University)
Braden Dunn (Baseball - McPherson College)
Robert Keller (Football - Stephen F. Austin)
Nick Mooney (Baseball - Wiley College)
Noah Penner (Soccer - Union University)
Tim Vieregge (Football - McPherson College)
Ashten Wong (Baseball - East Tennessee State University)
Gavin Yates (Football - Baylor University)
Plano East
Apollo Cassimitis (Baseball - Schreiner)
Mark Folorunso (Football - Midwestern State)
Kaden Gardner (Football - Central Oklahoma)
Dylan Hayden (Football - Southwest Oklahoma State)
Kelsey Keierleber (Softball - Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Aahmyri Kennedy (Softball - Temple College)
Jack Lubow (Baseball - University of Texas at Dallas)
Evan McClendon (Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Colton Shaw (Baseball - Yale)
Zach Smith (Football - Clarke)
Connor Stack (Baseball - Hendrix College)
Lauren Trinh (Softball - Oklahoma Baptist)
Austin Weeks (Football - McMurry)
Sam Yanelli (Football - Austin College)
Plano
David Bennink (Baseball - LeTourneau)
Ashton Cason (Baseball - Austin College)
Casey Driver (Softball - Vernon College)
Jason Hawkins (Baseball - McLennan Community College)
Darby Hickey (Softball - University of Texas at Tyler)
Tylan Hines (Football - Air Force)
Ireland Jeffrey (Girls Soccer - Oklahoma Baptist)
Aaron Juniper (Football - Oklahoma Baptist)
Natalie Montanez (Girls Soccer - Seminole State College)
Trace Noble (Football - Louisiana Tech)
Ashley Ubl (Girls Soccer - McMurry)
Sarah Williamson (Acrobatics and Tumbling - Mary Hardin-Baylor)
Keidrick Wooten (Football - Lyons College)
Plano West
Katie Beeler (Track and Field - West Point)
Elyssa Ducret (Tennis - University of Texas at Dallas)
Madeline Friedman (Girls Soccer - Nicholls State)
Estefania Hernandez Rivera (Tennis - Grand Valley State)
Arjun Kersten (Tennis - Air Force)
Leilani Hernandez (Wrestling - Texas Wesleyan)
Michelle Ogbemudia (Track and Field - Stephen F. Austin)
Devin Patton (Wrestling - Texas Wesleyan)
Antonio Romero (Swimming - Georgia Tech)
Poteet
Jeremiah Anukem (Football - Houston Baptist University)
Adam Byrd (Baseball - Abilene Christian University)
Malek Harrison (Football - McPherson College)
Kylah Hunter (Volleyball - Norfolk State University)
Marlon Lavalais (Baseball - Dallas Christian College)
King Moore (Football - McPherson College)
Kennan Puckett (Football - McPherson College)
Prestonwood Christian
Dylan Jackson (Football - Harding)
Hannah Stoutmire (Track and Field - Howard)
Prosper
Evan Brown (Football - Angelo State)
Herman Lee (Football - McMurry)
Ryan Medeiros (Football - Pittsburg State)
Alex Stowers (Football - Angelo State)
Reedy
Jaylen Fuksa (Football - Pittsburg State)
Cam Hardy (Football - Air Force Academy)
Sami Qawasmi (Football - Fullerton Community College)
Rowlett
Jami Dooley (Soccer - Tabor College)
Madi Goss (Soccer - Texas State University)
Brooklyn Meisner (Soccer - East Central Oklahoma University)
Sachse
Nya Brown (Soccer - Texas Women’s University)
Keegan Buller (Volleyball - William Penn University)
Caitlyn Clem (Soccer - Texas Women’s University)
Nathan Darden (Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University)
Kayla Grant (Volleyball - Stephen F. Austin University)
Kori Jones (Football - Southern Arkansas University)
Caden Kilpatrick (Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State University)
Ana Mar Molina (Tennis - Endicott (Mass.) College)
Emily Mougia (Soccer - Northwestern State University)
Ricardo Ochoa (Football - Southern Arkansas University)
Shaliyah Rhoden (Volleyball - Providence College)
Cole Robertson (Baseball - Hendrix (Ark.) College)
Claire Romo (Volleyball - Southwestern University)
Sydney Ross (Volleyball - Mississippi Valley State University)
Jason Scrantom (Baseball - Bacone (Okla.) College)
Carson Sowell (Baseball - Grayson College)
Kaitlyn Valatis (Soccer - Texas A&M University-Commerce)
Elizabeth Woods (Volleyball - University of New Mexico)
Sunnyvale
Maggie Dixon (Volleyball - Mary-Hardin Baylor University)
Jackson Hitt (Baseball - Balcone College)
Noah McDill (Football - Pittsburg State)
The Colony
Kyle Taylor (Football - Tarleton State)
Wakeland
Nate June (Baseball - Bossier Parish Community College)
Kensley Miller (Golf - University of Arkansas-Monticello)
Conner Pettigrew (Soccer - Midwestern State University)
Preston Snead (Football - William Jewell College)
Landon Turner (Baseball - Hill Junior College)
Jenclaire Waggoner (Soccer - Drury University)
Charlie Wainright (Football - Simpson College)
West Mesquite
Norberto Flores (Soccer - Tiffin University)
