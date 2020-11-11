All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
The Star Local Media sports staff will be out and about all throughout the day, reporting on the various signing ceremonies within the area. Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media Markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
National Signing Day Commitment List
Allen
Mason Gibson (Boys Basketball, Oakland)
Madison Linavong (Girls Soccer, Central Oklahoma)
Ian Motta (Boys Basketball, Bucknell)
Anna Reysa (Girls Soccer, Houston)
Celina
Grace Cantu (Softball, McNeese State)
Tyler Merchant (Golf, Oklahoma Wesleyan)
Ashley Vana (Girls Soccer, Ouachita Baptist)
Coppell
Rith Bhattacharyya (Cross Country, Johns Hopkins)
Morgan Colon (Cross Country, Northeastern)
Madison Gilliland (Volleyball, Texas Tech)
Chloe Hassman (Cross Country, Penn)
Sydney Ingle (Softball, North Texas)
Chelsea Romas (Golf, Texas Tech)
Jamie Welsh (Golf, Oklahoma City)
Creekview
Mason Ding (Wrestling, Air Force)
Flower Mound
Jack Arthur (Baseball, Texas)
Tatum Beck (Girls Soccer, Louisiana-Lafayette)
Jayden Chatman (Baseball, Frank Phillips College)
Jordynn Connell (Diving, Howard)
Kaylee Cox (Volleyball, Missouri)
Angelique Cyr (Volleyball, Arizona State)
Brooke Dishman (Golf, Stephen F. Austin)
Jacob Dix (Swimming, Utah)
Caroline Dykes (Volleyball, East Tennessee State)
Riley Edmundson (Swimming, North Carolina-Asheville)
Santhosh Gottam (Baseball, Brown)
Allie Hammond (Softball, Dodge City Community College)
Jordyn Holland (Softball, Henderson State)
Hailey Hutchings (Volleyball, Grand Canyon)
Jackson Irwin (Baseball, Frank Phillips College)
Josh Johnson (Baseball, New Mexico)
Allie Lyda (Cross Country, Oklahoma)
Rohit Madireddi (Golf, North Texas)
Addison McGowan (Water Polo, Pacific)
Jackson Rains (Baseball, Allen County College)
Jacob Ricks (Cross Country, Belmont)
Austin Russell (Baseball, New Mexico)
Madison Schott (Girls Soccer, Alabama)
Peyton Whipple (Girls Soccer, Arkansas)
Hebron
Josiah Lewis (Baseball, Angelina College)
Trent McCown (Baseball, Odessa College)
Connor McGinnis (Baseball, Grayson College)
Keaton Morrison (Cross Country, Alabama)
Brooke Nichols (Volleyball, Old Dominion)
Rylee Nicholson (Softball, South Dakota)
Samantha Puente (Softball, Paris Junior College)
Jeremy Slate (Baseball, Seminole State College)
Jaxon Weber (Baseball, TCU)
John Paul II
Michael Belair (Swimming, Kentucky)
Mackenzie Myers (Girls Soccer, Texas State)
Manny Obaseki (Boys Basketball, Texas A&M)
Jaylon Tyson (Boys Basketball, Texas Tech)
Lewisville
Laila Lawrence (Girls Basketball, Texas A&M Commerce)
Little Elm
Bailee Alexander (Volleyball, Bethel College)
Austyn Applewhite (Girls Soccer, Dallas Baptist)
Franyer Chavez (Baseball, Midland College)
Yaiza Larrauri (Volleyball, University of Science and Art at Oklahoma)
Brooke Russell (Volleyball, Bethel College)
Lovejoy
Cecily Bramschreiber (Volleyball, TCU)
Elisabeth Breiner (Lacrosse, Rockhurst)
Aurea Carlisle (Golf, Southern Arkansas)
Lexie Collins (Volleyball, Wyoming)
Brynn Eggar (Volleyball, Central Oklahoma)
Kylee Fitzsimmons (Beach Volleyball, Arizona)
Callie Kemohah (Volleyball, Oklahoma)
Grace McLaughlin (Volleyball, Houston Baptist)
Marcus
Emma Adair (Softball, Hardin-Simmons)
Halle Blount (Volleyball, Texas A&M Commerce)
Jordan Dusckas (Golf, Texas A&M Commerce)
Peyton Evert (Cross Country, Arkansas Tech)
Paige Hartsburg (Volleyball, Hill College)
Bella Hernandez (Softball, Tarleton State)
Caroline Hilliard (Girls Soccer, Northwestern State)
Brooke Johnson (Softball, Harding)
Ty Johnson (Baseball, McLennan Community College)
Wesley Jordan (Baseball, Navarro College)
Kaylyn King (Swimming, North Texas)
Abby Kubin (Softball, Tennesse-Martin)
Robert Landgraf (Baseball, Carl Albert Junior College)
Aiden Legner (Baseball, Muhlenberg College)
Michael Lindsey (Baseball, Howard College)
Jeff Martz (Baseball, Georgia Gwinnett College)
Ben McGinnis (Baseball, Navarro College)
Cameron Montz (Baseball, Hill College)
Abby Olivier (Softball, Haverford College)
Leah Roulston (Girls Soccer, Texas Women’s University)
Tyler Schott (Baseball, Dallas Baptist)
Hunter Teplanszky (Baseball, TCU)
Hannah Turner (Softball, Yale)
Kelly Van Gundy (Girls Soccer, Central Arkansas)
Matalyn Wolkow (Softball, McLennan Community College)
Maiyah Watkins (Girls Basketball, Midwestern State)
Conner Wyatt (Baseball, Carl Albert Junior College)
McKinney
Seth Cox (Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College)
Bryce Johnson (Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College)
Landon Kerkmaz (Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College)
Madison Lane (Girls Soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic)
Jordan Oberbillig (Tennis, East Texas Baptist)
Trinity White (Girls Basketball, Butler)
McKinney Boyd
Kinsey Kackley (Softball, Louisiana-Monroe)
Paige Maple (Cross Country, Dallas Baptist)
Brooke Morales (Golf, Houston)
Ellie Rippee (Golf, North Georgia)
Mikayla Smith (Girls Soccer, East Central)
Morgan Westbury (Girls Soccer, Texas A&M Corpus Christi)
Olivia Witte (Girls Soccer, East Central)
McKinney North
Cameron Bonds (Baseball, Regis)
Amaria Fields (Girls Basketball, Boston College)
Cade Kennan (Baseball, Hardin Simmons)
Dylan Rogers (Baseball, Air Force)
Natasha Soto (Girls Soccer, Angelo State)
Dylan Stowe (Baseball, Lyon College)
Cambori Watson (Girls Soccer, East Central)
Casey Workman (Baseball, Hill College)
Plano East
Benjamin Baker-Livingston (Baseball, New Mexico)
Trey Dickey (Swimming, Texas A&M)
Brecklyn Flanagan (Golf, Midwestern State)
Landrey Krodel (Girls Soccer, Stephen F. Austin)
Alexa Pivnick (Girls Soccer, Stephen F. Austin)
Emma Riley (Girls Soccer, Arkansas State)
Angel Shamba (Girls Soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic)
Megan Winans (Golf, Oklahoma)
Plano
Amanda Walsh (Girls Soccer, Central Arkansas)
Plano West
Morgan Carter (Volleyball, South Carolina)
Ashley Le (Volleyball, Virginia)
Avery Lowe (Volleyball, Gonzaga)
Nick Moore (Baseball, Texas Tech)
Cynthia Ng (Softball, Texas-Permian Basin)
Ariel Schachter (Softball, Rhodes College)
Chase Spencer (Baseball, Air Force)
Brianne Tseng (Volleyball, Austin College)
Lindsey Zhang (Volleyball, Harvard)
Prosper
Josh Barnhouse (Baseball, Crowder College)
Abbey Beasley (Softball, Rogers State)
Bailey Birmingham (Volleyball, Tulsa)
Chandler Browning (Golf, North Texas)
Gabriel Colina (Baseball, North Central Texas College)
Kaitlyn Giametta (Girls Soccer, Texas Tech)
Jordyn Gunnarson (Girls Soccer, Texas A&M)
Jackson Juvena (Baseball, North Central Texas College)
Blake McEwan (Baseball, Grayson College)
Haili Moore (Golf, Kansas)
Haley Nichols (Girls Soccer, Tulsa)
Case Pettis (Baseball, Hill College)
Sami Jacobs (Volleyball, Alabama)
Kialah Jefferson (Volleyball, VCU)
Chase Pendley (Baseball, Baylor)
Sydney Reid (Softball, UMKC)
Natalie Smathers (Girls Soccer, Seattle)
Sarah Smith (Softball, Southwestern Assemblies of God)
Nikki Steinheiser (Volleyball, Boston College)
Riley Stephens (Volleyball, Southern Mississippi)
Taylor Youtsey (Volleyball, Cal Poly)
Prosper Rock Hill
Jenna Curran (Volleyball, LeTourneau)
Shaylee Shore (Volleyball, Rice)
The Colony
Carmen Merrill (Cross Country, Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Tay Mosher (Boys Basketball, East Carolina)
Noah Witham (Cross Country, Dallas Baptist)
