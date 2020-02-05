All throughout the Metroplex, student-athletes involved in a myriad of high school sports will officially sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday for the opportunity to participate in college athletics.
The Star Local Media sports staff will be out and about all throughout the day, reporting on the various signing ceremonies within the area. Here's a rundown of the student-athletes from schools within Star Local Media Markets who are being recognized today during National Signing Day.
This list will be updated throughout the day, so continue checking back at starlocalmedia.com. Please send any additional or unlisted signing info to mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
National Signing Day Commitment List
Allen
Sarah Ahmadi (Track and Field - Tarleton State)
Malik Allen (Football - Oklahoma Baptist)
Tyson Carlton (Baseball - Oklahoma Baptist)
Austin Carmichael (Baseball - John Hopkins)
Jonathan Chung (Track and Field/Cross Country - Texas A&M)
Grace Dennis (Girls Soccer - Oklahoma State)
Will Drogosch (Football - Colorado School of Mines)
Ashley Easley (Softball - Hardin-Simmons)
Thailand Elder (Boys Basketball - Louisiana Tech)
Anni Fan (Swimming - John Hopkins)
Elijah Fisher (Football - Louisiana-Monroe)
Brett Harper (Baseball - William Carey)
Emily Hayes (Girls Soccer - Trinity)
Jaden Healy (Football - Colorado School of Mines)
Makayla Heath (Track and Field - McNeese State)
Cooper Huspen (Baseball - North Central Texas College)
Tyler Jackson (Girls Basketball - Louisiana Tech)
Bryce Kennedy (Boys Basketball - Northern Colorado)
Cole Latos (Football - Rice)
Lane Lewis (Football - Tyler Junior College)
Corbin Lingo (Baseball - Frank Phillips)
Roderick Longs (Boys Basketball - Hendrix College)
Benedict Lube (Boys Soccer - University of Texas at Dallas)
Celdon Manning (Football - Missouri State)
Cyris McDougle (Football - Angelo State)
Cade McGlade (Baseball - Odessa College)
Zayteak McGhee (Football - Trinity Valley Community College)
Emilie Morgan (Track and Field/Cross Country - Belmont)
Jazmine Neely (Gymnastics - Illinois State)
Josiah Nicklas (Football - Arkansas-Monticello)
Matthew Norman (Football - Oklahoma Baptist)
Michael Onwuzurike (Football - East Central Oklahoma)
Shalom Olotu (Track and Field - Oral Roberts)
Elodie Richard (Tennis - St. Edwards)
Lauren Rhoads (Girls Soccer - University of Texas at Tyler)
Darrion Sherfield (Football - Houston Baptist)
Will Smith (Baseball - Frank Phillips)
Haylee Spray (Girls Soccer - Memphis)
Sidney Stramel (Golf - Arkansas-Fort Smith)
Cassandra Williams (Track and Field - Trinity)
Caitlyn Wilson (Lacrosse - Delaware State)
Nathan Wodka (Baseball - Missouri University of Science and Technology)
Caleb Yowell (Baseball - Crown College)
Avery Zavala (Tennis - Arkansas)
Creekview
TraVion Arnold (Football - Clarke University)
Aaron Cyrus (Football - McPherson College)
Brett Esch (Football - Bethel College)
Nevaeh Gonzales (Girls Soccer - Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Mekayla Holley (Girls Basketball - Arkansas-Little Rock)
Katelynn Larkin (Softball - Goshen College)
Matthew Malloy (Baseball - Texas A&M-Texarkana)
Elizabeth Marshall (Girls Soccer - Midwestern State)
Jack Parker (Football - Air Force)
Julianna Sicilian (Girls Soccer - Midwestern State)
Dallas Christian
Zack Haaland (Football – Yale)
Preston Johnson (Football – Southwest Missouri Baptist)
Ryan Rice (Baseball – Murray State)
Peyton Veasley (Football – Southwest Missouri Baptist)
Horn
Taylor Brundidge (Football – Kansas Wesleyan)
Charles Crawford (Football – Sam Houston St.)
N’Kowsi Emory (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Raymond Escobedo (Football – Benedictine (Kan.))
Qua’Jon Fuller (Boys Track and Field – Belmont)
Andrew Gaines (Football – Rezolution Prep)
Nick Garcia (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Darryl Morant (Football – Texas Wesleyan)
Donovan Payne (Football – Northern Colorado)
Daimonte Williams (Football – UTSA)
Evan Williams (Football – Southwestern Oklahoma)
Ben Wyatt (Football – Cisco JC)
Rachel Wynn (Girls Track and Field – Southeastern Oklahoma State)
John Paul II
Carson Collins (Baseball - Kansas)
Nathan Dominick (Boys Basketball - Claremont-Mudd-Scripps)
Kevin Harris (Football - Southwestern Baptist)
JD Herrod (Baseball - Southern)
Donavon Johnson (Football - Garden City Community College)
Kevin Patton (Boys Soccer - Dallas)
Lewisville
Khristian Versey (Football - Southern Nazarene)
Marcus
Ty'son Edwards (Football - Columbia)
Emily Engberson (Water Polo - Austin College)
Cabot Ferguson (Water Polo - California Baptist)
Evan Fowler (Football - Trinity Valley Community College)
Maysey Hauck (Swimming - Southwestern)
Ethan Kappler (Wrestling - Texas Wesleyan)
Cory McGrath (Water Polo - Austin College)
Jacob Scott (Football - Cisco Junior College)
Collin Sutherland (Football - Arkansas)
McKinney
Estelle Flanagan (Girls Soccer - Houston-Victoria)
Joshua Gordon (Football - Southwest Baptist)
Chanlor Johnson (Football - Missouri State)
Nic Porter (Girls Basketball - Ranger Junior College)
Isaiah Rojas (Football - Henderson State)
Jalon Rocquemore (Football - Texas-Permian Basin)
Alyssa Terry (Girls Soccer - Texas Women's University)
Mitchell Tyler (Football - Yale)
Isaiah Wallace (Football - Northwestern Oklahoma State)
McKinney Boyd
Jasiah Barron (Football - Wayland Baptist)
Kareem Coleman (Football - Texas Wesleyan)
Jake Fex (Football - Lamar)
Jaylen Shaw (Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State)
Ja'Tyler Shaw (Football - Midwestern State)
Alex Taylor (Football - Texas Wesleyan)
McKinney North
RJ Bendert (Football - Sam Houston State)
Yarmon Evans (Football - Oklahoma Panhandle State)
Max Fecci (Football - Colorado School of Mines)
Brandon Frazier (Football - Auburn)
Noah Ford (Football - Northern Colorado)
Austin Markiewicz (Football - Texas State)
Dillon Markiewicz (Football - Syracuse)
Mesquite
Dewayne Adams (Football – Henderson State)
Tyrone Browning (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Gary Green (Football – Bethany College)
Eduardo Lopez (Football – University of Jamestown)
Amari McGowan (Football – Bethel College)
Tyler Raleigh-O’Neal (Football – Bethany College)
Alec Rice (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Ja’Darion Smith (Football – New Mexico State)
Ladarius Turner (Football – Houston Baptist)
North Mesquite
Mallory Garcia (Volleyball – Gallaudet University)
Samuel Inyang (Football – Southwestern College)
Tyler Little (Boys Soccer – Paris JC)
Roman Reyna (Football – Southwestern College)
Torrion Smith (Football – Midwestern State)
Gerardo Soto (Football – McPherson)
Kamaury Thompson (Football – Stephen F. Austin)
Plano East
Carson Armijo (Softball - UCLA)
Samuel Camacho (Boys Soccer - Hardin Simmons)
K'Von Hamilton (Football - Pittsburg State)
Jordon Manworren (Softball - Case Western Reserve)
Dario Martinez-Tamez (Boys Soccer - University of Texas-Dallas)
Shawn Thomas (Baseball - Eastfield)
Carter Waid (Football - Texas A&M Commerce)
Grant Wilcox (Track and Field/Cross Country - Oklahoma State)
Hudson Yarborough (Track and Field/Cross Country - Dallas Baptist)
Plano Senior
Braden Anderson (Baseball - Southwestern University)
Cole Foster (Baseball - Auburn)
Caitlyn Hernandez (Girls Soccer - Austin College)
Sam Marvin (Baseball - Dallas Christian College)
Emma Nolte (Track and Field - Samford)
Christian Sabatini (Football - Louisiana at Lafayette)
Plano West
Garrett Boone (Baseball - Oklahoma Christian)
Micayla Clark (Softball - Maryville)
Faith Counter (Softball - Indiana Tech)
Noora Elibiary (Girls Soccer - Austin College)
Poteet
Cody Anderson (Football – East Central University)
Michael Buckley (Baseball – Murray State JC)
Coleman Camp (Baseball – East Texas Baptist University)
Christian Davis (Football – McPherson College)
Makayla Geeslin (Softball – Vernon College)
Tristan Golightly (Football – Kansas)
Jailyn Graham (Football – Midwestern State University)
Brenton Hamilton (Football – Southern Arkansas)
Malik Henderson (Baseball – Frank Phillips JC)
Jalen Hodo (Football – Air Force)
Jackson Huber (Baseball – Richland JC)
Jahmad Jackson (Football – McPherson College)
Seth McGowan (Football – Oklahoma)
David Rodriguez (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Prestonwood Christian
Grant Hill (Football - Georgetown)
Dayton Toney (Football - Hawaii)
Riley Wilson (Football - Hawaii)
Rowlett
Coltyn Collins (Boys Basketball – Hendrix College)
Cade Denton (Baseball – Oral Roberts)
Jeremiah Franks (Football – Angelo State)
Ashley Johnson (Girls Soccer – Texas State)
Natalie Leathers (Girls Soccer – Northwestern Oklahoma State)
Daaron Loveless (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Kennedy Stelling (Girls Soccer – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)
Sachse
Anthony Anyanwu (Football – Baylor)
Mark Anzaldua (Baseball – Bossier Parrish CC)
Jhayla Bolden (Volleyball – Nicholls State)
Jayla Brooks (Girls Basketball – SMU)
Jordan Brooks (Football – Midwestern State)
Mikaela Brown (Volleyball – Arkansas-Monticello)
Yeleni Cardoso (Girls Soccer – University of the Ozarks)
Matthew Carter (Football – Henderson State)
Derrick Culpepper (Football – Southwestern College)
Tia Harvey (Girls Basketball – University of Arkansas-Little Rock)
Alicia Hearn (Volleyball – Florida Atlantic)
Drake Herrera (Baseball – Hendrix College)
Hayden Ingram (Baseball – Wayland Baptist)
Dexter Jean-Pierre (Football – Hardin Simmons)
Ryan Jones (Football – Southwest Baptist (Mo.))
Megan Kim (Girls Golf – McLennan CC)
Thomas Kuykendall (Baseball – Northern Oklahoma College)
Joseph Marellus (Baseball – Bethany College)
Sydney Morris (Volleyball – Southwestern College)
Addison Perez (Football – Southwestern Oklahoma State)
Lazarus Rosario (Football – Texas A&M-Commerce)
Joshua Schutter (Boys Cross Country – Texas A&M-Commerce)
Adhel Tac (Girls Basketball – TCU)
Quinton Williams (Football – Stephen F. Austin)
Sunnyvale
Sam Bartis (Football – Arkansas Tech)
Faith Carter (Softball – East Oklahoma State College)
Wyatt Cookston (Football – Southwestern Assemblies of God)
Lily Jacobs (Girls Track and Field – Baylor)
Daniela Marcor (Girls Basketball – UT-Dallas)
Devin Sterling (Football – Tarleton State)
Ashton Wright (Football – Angelo State)
The Colony
Jayda Coleman (Softball - Oklahoma)
Christian Gonzalez (Football - Colorado)
Jacee Hamlin (Softball - Texas Tech)
Mikey Harrington II (Football - Oklahoma Baptist)
Keith Miller III (Football - Colorado)
Marcus Moore (Football - Louisiana-Monroe)
Myles Price (Football - Texas Tech)
Dominique Puentes (Football - Evangel)
Kyair Warner (Football - Evangel)
