It was around 2011, when he was the offensive coordinator at perennial powerhouse Austin Lake Travis, when David Collins first remembers meeting Lee Wiginton.
Although the two coaches resided at schools separated by more than 180 miles — Wiginton was in his second year as the head football coach at Midlothian at the time — Collins recalls plenty of occasions where he and Wiginton would talk shop and bounce ideas off each other about offense.
"It's been about 11 years that we've known each other and been in communication. Just the usual coaches talking ball," Collins said. "Every time I've talked with him, I've been more and more impressed by him."
So when the chance came about earlier this summer for Collins, who had spent the previous eight seasons as a head coach, to join Wiginton's staff at Allen, the Eagles' new offensive coordinator recognized the unique opportunity.
"It's the best place to coach football in the country at the high school level. The support here and the people here are phenomenal," Collins said. "I've been a head coach for the last eight years and I've enjoyed every second of it, but I've got an opportunity to coach at the best place in the world and coach for a guy who I've got a lot of respect for and grow under him even more."
Collins spent the past six seasons leading the football program at Richardson Pearce. He went 28-38 and led the Mustangs to four playoff appearances, including an area-round appearance in 2017 that included a bi-district upset over powerhouse Cedar Hill. Prior to returning to the Metroplex, Collins coached two seasons at Longview Pine Tree.
"There's not many places where you'd do something like that, but Allen is one of them," Collins said. "I hadn't considered (becoming an offensive coordinator again), but when [Wiginton] got the job here, it was in a place where we wouldn't have to move our family and it was a chance to coach at the best place for high school football in the country."
It's on the offensive side of the ball where Collins' coaching roots run deep. Prior to becoming the head coach at Pine Tree in 2014, he was an offensive coordinator at Lake Travis, Garland and Mabank. He spent three seasons in Austin at Lake Travis, helping coach the Cavaliers to a Class 4A Division I state championship in 2011 — the last of a stretch of five consecutive state titles.
"People used to always ask me how Lake Travis won five state championships in a row," Collins said. "Every time those kids stepped on the field, they were confident in what they were asked to do. They were able to free up and play fast. It's something I learned and have taken with me ever since."
It's part of the vision that Collins looks to now instill in his players at Allen.
"I want to create an identity for our kids where they can play fast and confident," he said. "We want to make sure they're playing with a confidence level that allows them to win at a high level."
Collins added that he wants Allen's offense to pride itself on physicality and a forward-finishing mentality, hoping that it manifests into a unit that runs the ball downhill while also attacking defenses on the edges.
The Eagles' new offensive coordinator isn't lacking in talent to help forge that identity. Quarterback Mike Hawkins was voted District 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year last season as a sophomore and has drawn a who's who of recruiting interest during the offseason.
"Unbelievable young man and an unbelievable talent. He's one of the most talented kids I've ever been around," Collins said. "The ball comes out of his hand in a special way that most kids can't. He's got such superior acceleration and speed. It's awesome to watch him play."
Collins lauded senior tight end Steven Gorski as "everything I want our offensive identity to be."
But Allen will be young elsewhere on offense, graduating its leading rusher, receiver and offensive line from last season's regional finalist team. Kasen Carpenter, who verbally committed to Tulsa on Wednesday, has emerged as an anchor on the offensive line, and the Eagles are chalked in upstart talent out wide with juniors Quinton Hammonds, Messiah Washington and sophomore Davon Mitchell, among others. Junior Kayvion Sibley is in line to take the reins at running back following the graduation of 5-6A MVP Jaylen Jenkins and the transfer of Devyn Turner to St. Francis (Calif.).
It's a unit that, like much of the Allen football program, is working on an unorthodox offseason timeline. The Eagles hired Wiginton on May 23, just 10 days after the resignation of Chad Morris, who coached Allen to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the regional finals during his lone season as head coach.
Morris' decision was announced the morning after the Eagles concluded spring practices, affording the new staff the UIL's brief periods of weekly skill-specific instruction during the summer to get players up to speed with the installation of any new schematics. It won't be until the week of Aug. 8 when fall practices begin that much of Allen's coaching staff will see its players in pads for the first time.
Although he has been on the job for roughly one month, Collins understands the timeline the Eagles are up against as the team's Aug. 26 season opener against national No. 1 St. John Bosco draws near, but has seen the buy-in and focus to potentially thread that needle.
"The tools are here. It's just about making sure we get to the point that we're playing fast as a group," Collins said. "As we grow together, I feel like this can be a really dynamic group."
