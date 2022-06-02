Over the stretch of a few days in mid-May, it was a whirlwind of emotions for Lee Wiginton.
For any speculation about his candidacy for the newly opened head football coach position at Allen, Wiginton said that he was able to mostly remove himself from thinking about that opportunity because of his situation at Midlothian Heritage — a program that he started from scratch back in 2016.
But as that week wore on, Wiginton said that anxiety began to kick in.
"That's when the whirlwind of emotions really starts — just the reality that this could really happen," Wiginton said. "That means I would potentially have to leave my life here, leave kids who I have given everything to, that I'd have to look them in the eye and tell them and our staff that I'm leaving."
Wiginton pondered the impact that a move like that could have on his family as well. He also understood just what kind of an opportunity that could potentially be in front of him.
"You come back around on what if it does happen and getting the chance to be with some of the greatest coaches out there and to be around a program of that caliber and being able to plug in, invest and love kids at a different school," Wiginton said.
Wiginton braved that gamut of emotions on May 23 — the difficulties of breaking the news of his departure to Heritage that morning and then addressing the players and coaches for the first time at Allen later that day as the Eagles' next head coach.
"I told them that I was sorry they were having to go through this," Wiginton said of his message to the Allen players. "It's the sad reality of this profession and I'm sorry those kids have had to go through this in back-to-back years. I wanted them to know that it wasn't their fault or anything they did and to not waste energy on things that they couldn't control. I'm sorry, I feel their hurt, and so does everyone else at this school."
Wiginton's message was also one of excitement, for the process of meeting with the players and coaches and to begin shaping a vision to try and steady a football program whose past 14 months have been mired in change.
"At the end of it, I told them, 'I'm not going to ask you to commit to me or give me anything. I'm just simply going to ask you to be open-minded and give me an opportunity to show you who I am,'" Wiginton said.
It's through building those relationships where Wiginton plans to begin his time at Allen, acclimating to the program amid the unique timing of his hiring. Chad Morris announced his resignation on May 13, the day after the Eagles concluded spring practices — an abrupt end to a high-profile tenure that lasted just one season.
Morris went 11-3 in his lone year at Allen, leading the program to the regional finals. Allen ISD said Morris had an opportunity to return to coaching college football.
"We want these kids to become the best students, athletes and men, and you do that by genuine love and care," Wiginton said. "You do that by making sure these kids don't feel like you view them as a piece of a puzzle to help you win a ballgame."
The school district said in the press release announcing Wiginton's hiring that he will officially join AISD on Friday. He'll join a program whose ascent was partly shaped by coaches who Wiginton said he considers heroes of his while climbing the coaching ranks.
"They could have had anyone in the country for this position, so to have [AISD athletic director Kim Garner] trust me in this role means everything," Wiginton said. "It means that I'll be working daily to make her proud. There are so many people that I know where Allen is so dear to them and they've invested so much in that community — people who have been heroes of mine and wanting to make them proud and work daily to build on the legacy that they left."
Wiginton plans to assess Allen's work from the spring to determine what can stick as preparations begin for the start of fall practices in August. Although he noted that it's too early to gauge how the Eagles' on-field product will look, Wiginton will tailor the team's style to its personnel and that those schematics will be flexible throughout the season.
"Every year that I've ever coached, our offense has looked different the last ballgame of the year than it did the first scrimmage," Wiginton said. "Our defense will morph, too. Sometimes you have an injury here or you realize a person might be better suited there. You make adjustments based on who you are at that moment in time."
There's an element of the unknown that intrigues the head coach as he prepares for this next chapter in his career, and although Allen has a ways to go in advance of its season opener on Aug. 26 against national powerhouse St. John Bosco, Wiginton plans to emphasize relationships first and foremost.
"It starts with building that bond between me and the athletes and me and the coaches," Wiginton said. "We have to spend time around each other and see where this team is as far as schematics and abilities, and just knowing the people whose footprints are all over this program, I feel quite confident that it's going to be in a really good spot."
