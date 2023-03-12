Ava McDonald

Allen sophomore Ava McDonald scored two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Prosper, which clinched the District 5-6A championship for her team.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Allen girls soccer team scored perhaps its signature win of the 2023 season thus far, topping rival Prosper 2-0 to capture their first district championship since 2019.

That sophomore Ava McDonald had a notable impact on the outcome is hardly a shock. That it came in such a high-stakes environment is even less surprising.

