The Allen girls soccer team scored perhaps its signature win of the 2023 season thus far, topping rival Prosper 2-0 to capture their first district championship since 2019.
That sophomore Ava McDonald had a notable impact on the outcome is hardly a shock. That it came in such a high-stakes environment is even less surprising.
McDonald has been performing beyond her years on the pitch for some time now, including a breakout freshman year where she earned District 5-6A newcomer of the year honors. In her first run on the varsity pitch, McDonald was fourth on her team in scoring and one of just three Lady Eagles to post double-digit totals in both goals (12) and assists (10).
On the heels of that effort, McDonald ventured overseas to suit up for the U.S. Under-16 Women's Youth National Team for the UEFA Development Tournament on May 18-23. The Allen standout was hardly a bystander, scoring two goals and adding an assist as part of the team's 3-0 record in Sweden.
Now a sophomore, McDonald has picked up where she left off as one of several weapons in a deep Allen lineup, tallying 16 goals and three assists during district play alone. Two of those came on Tuesday against a Prosper team that has had Allen's number for a few years, winning the previous seven matches in either regulation or on penalty kicks.
"When I saw her in our first practice, I was thinking about how she got even faster," said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. "Her speed is there, her ball control has improved and her as an individual, a player, a person and a young teenager, it's amazing the amount of growth over the past year. She's been a huge part of this team this year and we love having her."
McDonald's brace on Tuesday helped secure the top spot in the 5-6A standings, which Allen hopes to parlay into a lengthy playoff run. The Lady Eagles advanced to the regional semifinals last season, falling to eventual Class 6A state champion Southlake Carroll, 1-0.
Following Tuesday's match, McDonald discussed her team's big win, how she has grown from her freshman season, her experience playing overseas and more.
SLM: Congrats on winning the district title. For it to come in such a high-profile match against a rival this team has been chasing for a few years, what does this moment mean?
AM: This is everything. We fought from the beginning. This was what we wanted and we've been fighting for it since the beginning of preseason. This was our goal for district and it's just the beginning. We want to go all the way and getting this is pretty exciting."
SLM: You were locked in from the start tonight. What went into your approach for this match to help create those scoring opportunities?
AM: I was definitely keeping calm. I knew if I came in nervous that I wouldn't be at the top of my game, so I just tried to mentally prepare myself before the game for sure.
SLM: Reflect on your second goal against Prosper. Once you get into the open field like that, what's going through your mind as you're racing towards the net?
AM: Right there, I'm feeling like I have no other choice to score," McDonald said. "I see that goal and it's wide open. Their keeper was far off, so I'm thinking it's my chance and I've got to score.
SLM: How do you feel like you've grown as a player since your freshman season?
AM: I feel like I've grown a lot mentally. I wouldn't be here without my teammates and they've helped so much in getting me to where I am today. I'm just excited to see what we have.
SLM: You've got plenty of high-level playing experience beyond Allen, including some work over te summer with the Under-16 national team. What was that experience like?
AM: That was a great experience. I'm so thankful to play for the USA team. Not many people get that opportunity, so you have to go in being thankful and just playing to your style. It really meant a lot to be part of that.
SLM: With everything that Allen has accomplished this season, including a district championship, what has impressed you most about this team so far?
AM: Just our chemistry. You wouldn't believe how close our bonds are this year. It's important to me and I know that it's something that can help us get far and hopefully to state. I'm excited to see what this year has for us.
