It's all coming together for Allen senior Femi Olaniyan.
Now in his third season of varsity basketball, Olaniyan has made strides on the court each year with the Eagles, and that progress has helped build up to a monster senior season for the 6-foot-3 wing. Olaniyan has has helped Allen to a 6-0 start to District 5-6A following Tuesday's 74-63 win over visiting Prosper Rock Hill, during which he scored a game-high 27 points. He's a good bet to lead the Eagles in scoring on most nights but is just as capable in using the attention from opposing defenses to help foster Allen's contagious ball movement and find an open teammate elsewhere.
Throughout Olaniyan's growth, he has helped keep the Eagles among the area's elite in the wake of a coaching change following his sophomore season. Entrenched as a captain under second-year head coach Clark Cipoletta, Olaniyan and the Eagles entered Friday's game against Denton Braswell sporting a 22-6 record and the state's No. 4 ranking in Class 6A, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Olaniyan discusses the strides he has made throughout his high school career, Cipoletta's impact on the program, and his favorite memory from his time playing basketball at Allen.
SLM: The team has gotten on quite a run over the past month. What do you attribute to the level you guys are playing at right now?
FO: It starts with hard work, but most importantly our "T.O.E" philosophy of team over everything. We put the team first in everything we do.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this team?
FO: As one of the captains on the team, I help my teammates stay focused and hyped for the games.
SLM: With it being your third season on varsity, how do you feel like your game has grown compared to your sophomore season?
FO: I have gained more and more confidence, which has made me more effective on both sides of the ball — especially shooting.
SLM: What kind of impact has coach Cipoletta had on your growth?
FO: Coach Cip is a great person. He is a great coach and holds us to a high standard every day. I speak for many people when I say we are happy he is at Allen.
SLM: What did the team learn from last year's playoff game vs. Richardson and pushing them the way you did?
FO: We can compete and play with anyone. Finishing games is the most important.
SLM: What is your favorite part of practice, and what is your least favorite part as well?
FO: Scrimmaging with the team is my favorite. My least favorite is stretching before the game.
SLM: Do you have a favorite basketball memory from your playing career?
FO: The put-back dunk at home against McKinney last year in the fourth quarter.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy doing when you are not playing basketball?
FO: Spending quality time with my siblings.
