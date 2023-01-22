Femi Olaniyan

Allen senior Femi Olaniyan was voted to the 5-6A all-district first team last season as a junior.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

It's all coming together for Allen senior Femi Olaniyan.

Now in his third season of varsity basketball, Olaniyan has made strides on the court each year with the Eagles, and that progress has helped build up to a monster senior season for the 6-foot-3 wing. Olaniyan has has helped Allen to a 6-0 start to District 5-6A following Tuesday's 74-63 win over visiting Prosper Rock Hill, during which he scored a game-high 27 points. He's a good bet to lead the Eagles in scoring on most nights but is just as capable in using the attention from opposing defenses to help foster Allen's contagious ball movement and find an open teammate elsewhere.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

