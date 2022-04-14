The Allen baseball team improved to 4-2 in district play on Friday after rallying past Denton Guyer for a 6-4 victory. The Eagles also notched a personal milestone for head coach Jason Wilson, who won the 300th game of his career.
Wilson is in his first season at Allen, previously coaching at Lovejoy, Frisco Centennial and Richardson Berkner as part of a near-two-decade run as a head baseball coach.
Wilson has the Eagles in the thick of the 5-6A playoff race, exiting the week tied for second place in the district after a two-game sweep of Guyer. Doing so required a comeback effort on Friday.
The Wildcats sprinted out to a 4-0 lead midway through the first inning before Allen scored the final six runs of the ballgame. The Eagles seized control in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring four runs to lead for the first time. Senior Luke Voorhies doubled in a pair of runs and senior Nick Mesquita ripped a two-run single to center field to plate two more.
Mesquita impressed in the victory, going 3-of-4 from the plate with three RBIs. On the mound, senior Colin Huspen teamed with senior Garret Carter to slow the Wildcats to six scoreless innings to round out the game, surrendering just three hits from the second inning on.
Allen kept rolling on Tuesday, winning its third game in a row following a 4-1 victory over McKinney.
The Eagles leaned on pitching and defense to keep the Lions in check, with senior Caleb Chacon hurling a complete game with nine strikeouts and one run allowed, which came in the seventh inning. Sophomore Tate Greene went a perfect 3-of-3 from the plate with a double, while Voorhies blasted an RBI triple as part of a two-run sixth inning to help give Allen some breathing room. Mesquita and senior Ben Greer added hits for the Eagles, who improved to 5-2 in district play following the win.
Lady Eagles tripped up by Guyer
The Allen softball team was lured into an arduous game of catch-up on Tuesday, unable to make up ground after a difficult start in a 16-6 loss to Guyer.
The Lady Wildcats tagged the Lady Eagles with 10 consecutive runs to begin the ballgame, including seven in the first inning. Allen at last got on the board behind a three-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by senior Sami Hood. She went 1-of-3 with two runs and two RBIs in the loss.
Junior Riley Barham logged two hits on the night, while freshman Morgan Wright and senior Taylor Wright both had doubles.
It was no match for a scorching effort by the Guyer offense, which totaled 16 hits. Four of those came from Tehya Pitts, who went 4-of-5 in the win and tallied two doubles and a triple.
The loss hurt Allen's pursuit of a 5-6A championship, which is down to just three games remaining in the regular season. The Lady Eagles (7-2) entered Tuesday trailing first-place Prosper (9-0) by one game in the standings, only for that margin to double following the loss to third-place Guyer (6-3).
Allen looks to right the ship at 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney.
Lovejoy ace tosses back-to-back no-hitters
Lovejoy senior Jack Livingstone has been practically untouchable on the hill of late, and that remained the case on Tuesday. The Leopards' star pitcher tossed his second consecutive no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Wylie East.
The Raiders had gotten the better of Lovejoy in their first meeting on March 18 but had no answer for Livingstone on Tuesday. The Texas Tech commit threw six innings of hitless, scoreless ball and totaled 11 strikeouts and three walks. He held Prosper Rock Hill without a hit the week prior on April 5 in a battle of the top two teams in the 10-5A standings.
Tuesday's win over East improved the Leopards to 8-1 in district play, good for first place.
