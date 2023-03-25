By week's end, several area softball districts will be at the halfway mark in their schedules. Under the round robin format, that means everyone will have played each other once, meaning teams have a cursory idea of what needs to be accomplished in the schedule's second half to realize everything from playoff spots to district championships.
And in the case of some of the area's more competitive districts, that white-knuckle ride may very well just be getting started.
As softball teams near the midpoint in their respective district schedules, here are a few subplots that have emerged over the past few weeks in my coverage area.
(Editor's Note: All statistics reflective of games played prior to Friday)
More parity than ever?
That the softball has been competitive throughout District 6-6A is hardly a surprise. But even by that conference's lofty standards, the first half of the 6-6A schedule has been chalked in down-to-the-wire ballgames.
Following Wednesday's round of district action, exactly half of 6-6A's first 20 games have been decided by two runs or less. Seven of the eight teams in the district have been involved in at least two of those closely knit contests.
No one is safe from the parity in 6-6A, not even first-place Flower Mound — alone atop the district at 5-0 despite getting the better of three consecutive games that were decided by one run. Chasing the Lady Jaguars in second place is Plano West (4-1), while just one game separates third through sixth with Plano and Hebron tied at 3-2, followed by Lewisville at Marcus at 2-3. Plano East (1-4) and Coppell (0-5) round out the mix.
It's an ice cream headache trying to project the night-to-night happenings in this conference — in a recent eight-day stretch, Plano West defeated Lewisville who defeated Marcus who defeated West — but the parity has been a welcome shift from how 6-6A transpired last season.
Lewisville ISD and Coppell did their part to distance from the pack in what became a five-team race for four playoff spots — by regular season's end, four games separated the fourth-place tie between Marcus and Flower 6-6A at 8-6 and sixth-place Plano West at 4-10.
But Plano ISD has responded nicely to begin this year's 6-6A gauntlet. After going a combined 10-32 in district last year, the PISD trio are 8-7 following Wednesday's games.
West has already matched its 6-6A win total from last season thanks to a 4-1 start, bolstered by an offense averaging nearly seven runs per game in district. The Lady Wolves have scored at least six runs in six of their past eight games, including in Wednesday's 12-4 victory over East. Sophomore Kaaya Mehta totaled five RBIs in that win, including a grand slam.
Plano, meanwhile, has thrust itself into the mix through attrition. The Lady Wildcats' first four district games were decided by a combined six runs — a stretch where the team went 3-1 with wins over Lewisville and reigning 6-6A champ Hebron. The timely contributions have come from all over for the Lady Wildcats, including a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning from freshman Cadence Charland against Hebron and a three-run homer from junior Anastasia Dotson against Lewisville.
East got on track last week in Friday's 12-2 win over Coppell, halting a three-game skid to begin district that included narrow losses to Plano (10-9) and Flower Mound (4-3). The heart of the Lady Panthers' order has been a handful of late, with the trio of sophomore Jadyn Dawson, senior Victoria Jackson-Sears and junior Reese Ramos combining for nine hits and eight RBIs over the past three games.
Lonely at the top
It's been a different story in 5-6A, to put it mildly. Whereas 10 of the first 20 games in 6-6A have been decided by two runs or less, only one game on the 5-6A schedule makes that cut — Allen's 1-0 win over McKinney on March 17.
By contrast, 14 of this district's first 20 games have been decided by at least six runs. The blowouts have come in droves, even between the teams that occupy the district's four potential playoff spots. The constant has been the play of undefeated Denton Guyer, which improved to 20-0 following Tuesday's 8-2 win over Allen.
The Lady Wildcats have distanced from the pack, winning their first five 5-6A games by at least six runs. The usual suspects round out the current playoff picture, with Allen and Prosper tied at 4-1 heading into Friday's head-to-head meeting, while Prosper Rock Hill leads a contentious race for the No. 4 spot at 3-2. Little Elm and McKinney are on their heels at 2-3, while McKinney Boyd and Denton Braswell round out the mix at 0-5.
Allen's loss to Guyer halted what had been the most productive stretch of the season for the Lady Eagles, who had strung together a six-game winning streak where they outscored opponents, 59-8. Just the week prior in wins over Rock Hill and McKinney, sophomore pitcher Morgan Wright logged a pair of a shutout wins in the circle and hit .833 from the plate.
Prosper has endured similar peaks and valleys this season under first-year head coach Ali Baird but has hit its stride just in time with four straight wins following Monday's dramatic 11-8 rally past Braswell. Prosper won in walk-off fashion, capping a four-run seventh with a grand slam from sophomore Madisyn Ramirez. That marked the third time in the past four games that Prosper has logged double-digit runs.
Nearby Rock Hill is in a similar groove from the plate, bolstering its standing behind back-to-back blowouts of Little Elm (11-5) and McKinney (13-2). The Lady Blue Hawks have totaled 40 runs in their first three district wins, taking care of business where needed in the standings as they seek a playoff spot in their first season in Class 6A.
Against Little Elm, each of the top six hitters in head coach Leigh Anne Budd's lineup had two hits, while junior Camila Spriggs shined against against McKinney with three hits and four RBIs.
Those two wins loom large with the Lady Lobos and Lionettes being the most immediate threats to Rock Hill's playoff contention. Despite being tied at 2-3 entering Friday night, Little Elm has a leg up on McKinney with a 7-3 win over the Lionettes on March 7.
McKinney responded with convincing wins over Boyd and Braswell, and took Allen to the wire behind a brilliant night in the circle from junior Caydance Gaddis, but will have some ground to make up in the second half of league play.
So we meet again
The structure of the 11-4A softball schedule is a bit different from most districts — in lieu of the traditional round robin format, 11-4A is taking a page out of baseball's playbook and doing a series of home-and-home matchups each week.
That only amplifies the stakes for Tuesday night, which marks the first of two games on the week between state-ranked rivals Celina and Aubrey.
The Lady Bobcats, tabbed No. 3 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A state rankings, squared off against the No. 12 Lady Chaparrals four times last season. The two split their head-to-head matchups in district before Aubrey got the better of a two-game set in the regional quarterfinals.
Both teams return the bulk of their lineups from last season and that experience showed during a productive preseason for each squad. Celina carried that momentum into Tuesday's district opener with a 10-0 shutout of Anna, where junior Marissa Cortez earned the win in the circle and added a three-run homer.
That's one of several explosive bats in the Celina batting order, with senior Kaitlyn Sailor and juniors Kinsey Murray and Susan Edwards among the contributors for a lineup that has posted double-digit runs in three of its past six games.
The Lady Bobcats are averaging 9.3 runs during that stretch, which falls right in line with their production at the plate in 2022. But Aubrey has had the answer for that firepower of late — in the four meetings last season, Celina totaled just eight runs against the Lady Chaparrals.
Many of the same obstacles in that matchup exist, including Aubrey's one-two pitching combo of Mya Cherry and Brynlie Dunkin. It won't be long before Celina and Aubrey can see how much has changed since the two last crossed paths.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.