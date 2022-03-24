It's never easy being the team that follows up the group that accomplished the greatest single season in program history.
That plight was compounded for the Allen boys soccer team, which graduated 19 seniors from last year's run to the Class 6A state semifinals. But the Eagles have instead tried to harness those gaudy expectations as a motivator, even amid a wealth of turnover within their roster.
"Nobody expected them to win their district after graduating so many seniors, so it's a motivation in itself to show that as a program and as individuals that you're capable of matching what the class did before you," Fullerton said. "You use it as motivation and try to prove that you're as special as the group that came before you."
And although the finality of the Eagles' 2022 campaign will ultimately be determined down the road, starting Friday with the bi-district round of the playoffs, Allen's encore performance now includes the program's third-ever district championship.
"For them to play the way they have and win this district is so special for them and for the program," Fullerton said. "We have a small senior class that got some help from our younger players, but they persevered, kept working and got better over the year. This is a tough district to win, but it's something we celebrated over the weekend and now have to prepare to carry it over to the playoffs."
The Eagles wrapped up their third conference title in four years last Friday after shutting out Denton Braswell, 4-0, to finish 9-1-2 in league play.
Needing a win to secure the top spot in the 5-6A table, Allen wasted no time putting the contest out of reach by scoring three goals in the first half. Seniors Diego Morales, Marco Quezada and Colin Koutney all found the back of the net early on for the Eagles -- a fitting note for the program, which held its annual senior night on Friday.
"They were excited. Obviously, they wanted to quickly forget what happened against Prosper," Fullerton said. "They found their footing early, we were able to get all our seniors in during the first half and got some other guys some rest to protect them for the playoffs. It was a special night, especially for the seniors."
It was also a welcome bounce-back showing for Fullerton, whose Eagles let a 2-0 halftime lead dissipate behind a scorching second half by Prosper just a few days earlier on March 15. Prosper caught fire with four second-half goals to hand Allen its first regulation district loss, 4-2.
"We had a couple seniors, including some of our captains, out for that game. I think the younger players got into celebration mode," Fullerton said. "We hadn't been scored on in a while, so I think after that happened they got a little rattled. It was a learning process for them and I think almost a blessing in disguise heading into the playoffs. You can't get complacent early."
Allen had surrendered just one goal in its previous seven matches prior to rematching Prosper -- a stretch where Allen built a cushion atop the district standings by outscoring its 5-6A opponents 19-1. That helped keep the program's district title aspirations alive despite the loss to Prosper while also reinforcing what Fullerton said was another step in acclimating his younger players to the varsity limelight.
"They became a little complacent and there were a lot of little things we had to correct. For them, the learning process continues," he said. "We have a bunch of sophomores playing varsity soccer for the first time, and the speed, pace of play, momentum is something that they'll have to learn over the course of their careers."
As young as the Eagles are in several areas, Fullerton lauded the work his seniors have done in helping steady the program among the state's elite despite the significant turnover from the year prior.
"As much as we have a few seniors who start and play, they bring a lot of great leadership. (Senior Ayden) Mendoza is a field general for us with his play and direction, and just knowing how to deal with the best players on the other team," he said. "Those seniors are almost like coaches on the field. They've been with me for a while and they know the program. They've really helped develop the younger players."
Although some of those seniors have missed time recently, Fullerton is hopeful that Allen will be close to full strength for Friday's bi-district playoff match with perennial powerhouse Coppell, set for 8 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium.
It'll be the first-ever taste of playoff soccer for several members of the Eagles' roster, and Fullerton said he'll be looking to the veterans who were on the pitch during Allen's momentous run in 2021 to set the tone.
"The good thing is we have a couple players who were with us when we made that run. We've been in the playoffs and deep the last couple of times," Fullerton said. "Hopefully they can mimic or replicate what the others have done, and hopefully that leads to a good result Friday against a really strong Coppell team."
