ARLINGTON — The Plano East baseball team has picked up where it left off after a promising 2020 season. The Panthers continued their surge on Monday in a ballpark like no other on their schedule.
That evening, East and state-ranked Lovejoy took the field inside Arlington’s Globe Life Field, the newly minted home park of the Texas Rangers, for a non-district matchup between two teams enjoying strong starts to their respective 2021 campaigns.
The Panthers thrived on the big stage, striking early for a first-inning lead that wasn’t relinquished in a 5-1 victory to improve to 8-3 on the season. The Leopards, also 8-3, had a three-game win streak snapped.
“I wanted to give our guys an opportunity to play here,” said Jordan Byrd, East head coach. “To me, as a head coach, it’s important to give our kids the best experience possible on all levels, and that’s why we wanted to be here.”
It was something that Byrd set in motion over the summer, reaching out to the Rangers and inquiring what it would take for East to be able to play a game inside the new ballpark. Both the Panthers and their prospective opponent would be tasked with some fundraising and sell 500 Rangers tickets apiece.
“I think it was an easy sell,” Byrd said. “Lots of people like coming to Rangers games and if they knew they’d be supporting us to play here, that made it pretty easy.”
It was a longtime connection with Lovejoy head coach Jason Wilson that led to Byrd reaching out about the Leopards squaring off against East in Arlington.
“I’m thankful for Plano East for giving us that opportunity,” Wilson said. “I just wanted to use it as an experience for my guys to play out there. I wanted to make sure all the kids got on the field somehow.”
Parking and admission were free for Monday’s ballgame, with fans packing the second deck of seats behind home plate as East and Lovejoy soaked in the scenery. Both teams look a litany of pictures before and after the game.
“I think for the players, especially some of the younger guys, what jumped out to them was just how spacious it was, how big the field is behind the outfielders and just how much room there was,” Wilson said. “The playing surface is pretty cool — we play on a lot of turf fields but they had more of a sand base that’s a different surface. The infielders talked about how fast that turf is compared to the high school ones we play on, so the ball was really jumping on the turf and skipping once it hit the dirt.
“I think a lot of them thought the coolest part of the stadium was how they still keep the dirt infield matched with the turf. That’s pretty unique.”
Plenty of players from both teams saw playing time on Monday — Lovejoy sent 21 different players to the plate opposite 15 for East, and both teams dug deep into their bullpens with a combined 15 pitchers used in the game.
No one threw more than one inning, with Panther senior Apollo Cassimitis credited with the win after opening the game with a 1-2-3 frame that included two strikeouts. He teamed with seven other East pitchers to limit Lovejoy to one run on one hit.
“Tournaments are where you find out what kind of depth you have and we have some outstanding depth on the mound,” Byrd said. “We’ve got good top-end guys and some others who can come in and get some outs.”
Bot 5: Jake Jennings comes through again for Plano East. He belts a double back to the LF wall and plates Bergman and Esquivel. Panthers lead Lovejoy 4-0. pic.twitter.com/xLXuLgQ2te— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 9, 2021
The Panthers also enjoyed some productive moments on offense, including in the top third of their order where junior Caleb Bergman and senior Jake Jennings combined for four of the team’s six hits.
Bergman got on base in all three of his plate appearances and crossed home each time. He scored in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Colton Shaw and again in the third and fifth innings courtesy of hits from Jennings, who committed to the University of Texas at Dallas earlier in the day. Jennings went 2-of-3 from the plate with three RBIs in the win.
“He’s one of our main guys. He’s our three-hole guy and is capable of playing shortstop, third base, second base and even pitching,” Byrd said. “He’s a great teammate and committing to UTD was a pretty big moment for him. He’s a guy we look to and he comes through for us.”
Jennings’ two-run double in the fifth inning bumped the Panthers’ lead to 4-0 before Lovejoy scratched out a run in the top of the sixth. Junior Trent Rucker, who accounted for the Leopards’ lone hit on Monday, was later used as a pinch runner and scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Brandt Corley.
“[Rucker is] extremely athletic and a perfect No. 1 guy,” Wilson said. “He’s so fast but can also drive the ball and find gaps. He’s a dangerous guy from the top and when he gets on base he can make things happen with his speed.”
The Leopards entered Monday’s ballgame ranked No. 17 in Class 5A in the Diamond Pro/THSB top 25 after a week that included wins over Allen (6-3) and Argyle (3-2). That same outlet tabbed Lovejoy as the preseason favorites to win District 10-5A, which begins March 16 against The Colony.
“Our program has pretty high expectations going in,” Wilson said. “We always talk about district championships and I think we can be right in the middle of it and fighting for that championship.”
Expectations are plenty high for the Panthers. East had a 10-1-1 record when play was halted last season and has already picked up wins over powerhouse programs in Prosper (4-0) and Jesuit (2-0) as part of its preseason. The Panthers conclude their non-district schedule Thursday-Saturday in Richardson at the Jay Higgins Tournament before opening district play March 17 against Hebron.
“After last weekend, I told them that we’re capable of beating any team in the state. They’ve got to believe that, but we’ve got a good, talented group with a lot of seniors and leadership,” Byrd said. “This group has been working for the last two years and we had a great start last year before everything got shut down, and I knew that this year could be a special one."
