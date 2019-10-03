The final chapter of the regular season on the 9-6A tennis courts was also one of the most pivotal with respect to this week’s district tournament.
The battle for the bracket’s top overall seed was settled with Plano West defeating Allen, while Proper’s 13-6 verdict over Plano Senior created a three-way logjam with McKinney Boyd for third place. But through a myriad of tiebreakers, including head-to-head comparisons and total wins, the field of seven has been set for Thursday when the quarterfinal round of the 9-6A tournament begins.
Matches that afternoon include No. 2 Allen against No. 7 McKinney, while No. 3 Boyd draws No. 6 Plano East and No. 4 Prosper will immediately rematch No. 5 Plano — all taking place at 4:15 p.m. The higher seed will host the match in each tournament bout.
Absent from that list is top-seeded West, which received a bye after posting an unblemished 6-0 record in district play — a figure that’s par for a program that’ll be aiming for its 20th consecutive district championship this postseason. The Wolves solidified that top seed by virtue of Friday’s 14-5 victory over the Eagles in a rematch of state-ranked programs.
Allen, currently slotted at No. 3 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, had previously defeated West, No. 7 in 6A, during a non-district tournament in August, 10-7. Neither team had its full roster for the first meeting, and although head coach Justin Quest noted the Eagles were still shorthanded in Friday’s rematch, he said improvements will have to be made should Allen and West square off again down the road.
“We’re obviously rivals and we know they’ll bring their best stuff, and I think it’s a different mindset for our kids maybe more so than for West,” Quest said. “I don’t think we played our best tennis, and even though we didn’t have a full team, you have to give credit to [head coach Morgen Walker] and his team. They played great doubles and I think that’s where we have to get better.”
Sure enough, it was a 6-1 lead for the Wolves at the turn with West getting the better of all but mixed doubles and procuring all six wins in straight sets. The Wolves channeled that momentum into singles play, with Arjun Kersten, Kishan Kersten, Billy Pollock, Ethan Scribner, Janet Pham, Julia Lee, Elyssa Ducret and Summer Shannon all picking up wins for West, while Avery Zavala, Tyler Cameron, Grace Swenson and Ali Goridkov emerged victorious for the Eagles.
“We’re doing things better. We’re playing the points better and starting the games better. We’re getting a good percentage of our serves in and a good percentage of our returns in,” Walker said. “We’re doing the little things — dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s. If you take care of those details, the other stuff works out a lot easier.”
The district’s tournament format presents a chance at a rubber match between the two powerhouses, which would take place on Oct. 10 should the two advance to the finals. That’ll mean wading through 9-6A’s parity-driven middle class, evidenced all too well in the tug-of-war between Boyd, Plano and Prosper for the third, fourth and fifth seeds.
The three teams failed to establish a clear winner in head-to-head action, with Boyd defeating Prosper (12-7), Plano defeating Boyd (11-8) and Prosper defeating Plano (13-6). Tiebreakers combined total wins among those three matches, with Prosper and Boyd tying at 20 and Plano posting 17. Boyd’s head-to-head win over Prosper separated those two to form the Boyd-Prosper-Plano seeding below West and Allen.
“All those programs have improved a bunch. Plano has a really tough boys lineup and a couple good girls, and Prosper and Boyd are both really deep teams,” Quest said. “We just have to make sure we come out and take care of business, and then hopefully us and West can have another run at it.”
The top four finishers from the district tournament will advance to the bi-district round of the postseason, which begins Oct. 14-15. Allen and West both advanced to the regional tournament last season, with the Wolves falling in the regional semifinals and the Eagles in the regional finals — both exiting at the hands of eventual Class 6A state champion Round Rock Westwood.
“Our kids are excited. It’s different every year. It doesn’t matter how many you bring back, because there are always going to be new kids in the mix and it changes the dynamic and chemistry,” Walker said. “I think it has been very positive this fall and the kids, as usual, enjoy being around each other and working with each other every day. All of that just contributes to a healthy team atmosphere and you’ve got to have that moving into the playoffs, because it’s all about the team.
“The kids have one goal and that’s to be successful and try to win a state championship.”
