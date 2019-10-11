Twenty years ago, the Plano West tennis team hoisted a district championship for the very first time. The Wolves haven’t let go since.
West stretched its run of consecutive district titles to 20 on Thursday, albeit not without a furious effort from fellow state-ranked powerhouse Allen, which lured the Wolves into a near-five-hour marathon that required all 19 matches before West squeaked out a 10-9 thriller to complete a second decade of district dominance.
“Winning 20 in a row – I don’t care what the sport is – that speaks volumes to the program, its traditions and the consistency of the kids,” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “It’s a heck of a deal by itself and for the kids to step up the way they did and battle back from a bunch of adversity and without a couple kids … it’s pretty cool.”
Thursday’s District 9-6A tournament final, held at West, marked the third meeting this year between the Wolves and Eagles, both ranked in the state's top 10 by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, although it was a 14-5 throttling by West just two weeks prior on Sept. 27 that loomed large heading into the rubber match. Allen revamped its lineup for Thursday’s bout — including six of its seven pairings in doubles — and dealt the Wolves a worthy scare across their 20-year district title streak.
“It was right there for us. It’s tough, especially to come back from 14-5 and make it 10-9 is heartbreaking,” said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. “At the same time, it’s still really encouraging. We looked like a completely different team and feel like we should have won.”
Buoyed by winning five consecutive tiebreakers on an afternoon when eight matches went the distance, it was the Wolves’ resolve in the sixth three-setter that put them in position late to secure the win. Despite Allen having match point at one juncture, West’s Janet Pham managed a late rally to outlast Elodie Richard on the No. 1 girls singles line (4-6, 7-5, 10-7) to nudge the Wolves ahead, 9-8, in the race to 10 wins.
“That was huge. [Pham] struggled a bit today with her mechanics and confidence, but in key situations she was able to pull some things together. She came through big in crunch time when it mattered,” Walker said.
With players and spectators flooding the perimeter of the two matches still in progress, Allen knotted the count at 9-9 following a three-set victory for Ali Goridkov on the No. 5 girls line, but that elation was only fleeting as mere seconds later, West freshman Anirudh Reddy polished off a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Cole Phillips on the No. 6 boys line to clinch the championship.
“The last time a freshman won a match at 9-9 was in 2004 in the regional finals, which started a run of three state titles,” Walker said. “I’m not saying that’ll happen right now, but it feels good and the kids are excited. They fought through situations where things looked a little bleak there.”
The rubber match was clad in momentum swings, from a spirited finish by the Eagles to exit doubles play — improving on a 6-1 deficit on Sept. 27 to only trailing 4-3 at the turn on Thursday — to the Wolves sprinting out to a 7-4 lead in singles following wins for Arjun and Kishan Kersten, plus Utham Koduri.
However, Allen promptly closed the gap with tiebreaker wins from Grace Swenson and Jordan Mitchell, plus a two-setter for Avery Zavala. West’s Ethan Scribner and Allen’s Jaci Walker traded wins to knot the match at 8-8 before Pham-Richard, handily the longest singles match of the afternoon, went final to trigger the dramatic homestretch.
“Those Allen kids played their butts off and Justin had them well prepared,” Walker said. “They competed hard as I expect them to always do. They had a great run in the district round robin and a great run in the district tournament. They’re going to be a tough out for anybody in the playoffs and hopefully we get them one more time.”
Despite falling short of a district title, Allen finds itself in a familiar post heading into the postseason when they parlayed a No. 2 seed into a trip to the regional finals — matching the deepest playoff run in program history.
“There was a tremendous amount of fight from our kids. I think they honestly believed they should have won the dual,” Quest said. “There are a lot of positives to take away from it. We didn’t win the title, but we definitely got better.”
The Wolves, meanwhile, carry the mantle of 9-6A’s top seed, while Plano East and Prosper round out the district’s playoff qualifiers. The bi-district round kicks off Monday, with West looking to build off Thursday’s close call as they prepare to traipse through a loaded Region II-6A in the postseason.
“You need a match like this, to learn about yourself and to figure out that you can come through when you’re maybe not playing your best,” Walker said. “You need a match where you need to dig deep and find that something extra, because that’s what champions do.”
