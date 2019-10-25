ENNIS — Amidst a regional field with the weight and pedigree of a state tournament draw — complete with four of Class 6A’s top five state-ranked teams, according to the Texas Tennis Coaches Association — Plano West was the last squad standing following a rough-and-tumble two days spent deciding the Region II-6A champion.
Twenty-four hours removed from winning a 10-9 thriller over reigning 6A state champion and top-ranked Round Rock Westwood, the Wolves didn’t let that momentum go to waste — riding a strong start in doubles to pace a 10-4 victory over Allen in Friday’s regional final at the Ennis Tennis Center.
With its bid for a sixth UIL state championship intact, West advances to the state tournament for the ninth time in 10 years. Allen, meanwhile, exits one round shy of the penultimate round of the postseason for the third consecutive year.
“We felt good coming in and were riding a lot of momentum from [the Westwood match],” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “Sometimes the tendency is to win a big match and relax, but the kids didn’t do that. They came out today prepared to play and were ready for anything that was unexpected.”
That meant striking early and often, with the Wolves picking up wins in each of the first four doubles matches to go final on Friday — including wins on their top two boys and girls lines by the pairings of Caden Moortgat and Kishan Kersten, Arjun Kersten and Ethan Scribner, Janet Pham and Estefania Hernandez, and Julia Lee and Elyssa Ducret.
The Eagles saved face with a win by Cole Phillips and Grace Swenson in mixed doubles, plus a timely three-set tiebreaker victory by Tejas Ram and Aaron Pandian on the No. 3 boys line, but the hard-luck start to the morning ultimately sunk Allen into a 5-2 hole at the turn.
“We knew that the margin for error was really tough. A lot of things had to go right for us today and a big key to that was doubles,” said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. “I think West has been playing great doubles all season and that’s been their strength. Plus, they have the singles to back it up. We’re known for doubles as well, and we just didn’t get the start we needed. To beat a team like that, it just won’t happen down 2-5.”
For comparison’s sake, the last time the Eagles and Wolves crossed paths — Oct. 10 in the District 9-6A tournament finals — West amassed just a 4-3 lead in doubles before a razor-thin slate of singles ensued en route to a 10-9 Wolves victory.
West didn’t leave anything to chance on Friday, winning five of seven completed singles matches. That included a reversal of fortunes in girls singles — an area where the Wolves went 1-5 in the previous meeting — with Pham, Lee and Estefania Hernandez all finding the win column on Friday. Arjun and Kishan Kersten followed suit with their own singles victories, with the latter’s straight-set verdict over Tyler Cameron securing the 10th and final match point.
Allen, meanwhile, improved on its showing in boys singles after going just 1-5 against West in the district tournament. Tejas Ram notched a win for the Eagles while Avery Zavala remained an ever-steady presence in emerging victorious on the No. 1 line.
“[Zavala] is a clutch player who doesn’t need to be told much when he’s on the court,” Quest said. “He knows how to win and solve problems on the court. He can morph his game into whatever he needs to in order to win.”
It made for a spirited finish to the postseason for Zavala and the Eagles, who entered the tournament ranked No. 4 in the state and advanced to the regional finals for the third straight year. Last season, Allen’s exit came at the expense of eventual 6A state champion Westwood, and time will tell if West follows suit next week as it prepares for a trip to Texas A&M for the 6A state tournament.
The Wolves continue their postseason at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 6A state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
“We weren’t there last year, but I’ve had enough kids there before that it won’t be something they haven’t seen before,” Walker said. “They’ve been there before and there are a lot of people to lean on how things will happen. There won’t be any stone unturned and we know our kids will be ready to play."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.