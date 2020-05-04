Star Local Media continues its 2019-20 "Sports Year in Review" series with a look back at the athletics years in Coppell, Mesquite and Carrollton.
Quarantined and broadcasting via Zoom, Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Chris Jackson discuss the highlights and storylines from the abbreviated athletics year for Coppell (1:35), followed by a look back at the fall, winter and what could been in the spring for Mesquite ISD (6:43), as well as a look at an overall noteworthy athletics year for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (13:00).
