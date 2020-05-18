Frisco Liberty state title

Frisco Liberty won its first-ever state title with a 35-26 win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the 5A championship game.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media continues its 2019-20 "Sports Year in Review" series with a look back at the athletics years in Allen, Flower Mound, Frisco and The Colony.

Quarantined and broadcasting via Zoom, Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Chris Jackson discuss the highlights and storylines from the abbreviated athletics year for Frisco (1:13), followed by a look back at a productive run for The Colony (15:50), the consistency from Flower Mound (22:57) and an otherwise up-and-down year in Allen (28:05).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments