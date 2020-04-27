Plano West volleyball

Plano West's volleyball team advanced to the Class 6A state championship game in 2019.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

Star Local Media launches its 2019-20 "Sports Year in Review" series, beginning with a look back at the athletics years in Plano, Rowlett and Lake Cities.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Chris Jackson discuss the highlights and storylines from the abbreviated athletics year for Sachse and Rowlett (2:40), followed by a look back at big years on the basketball court and soccer field in Lake Dallas (9:35) as well as a busy year in Plano that included a number of headlines made off the field (19:50).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments