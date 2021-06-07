Flower Mound softball

Flower Mound sophomore Landrie Harris and the Lady Jaguars advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals.

 Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com

As Star Local Media's coverage of the 2021 high school baseball and softball playoffs comes to a close, the staff looks back on its last two teams standing.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman look back on the Flower Mound softball team's first-ever trip to state (2:05), and Frisco Wakeland's baseball team falling two wins short of a trip to state of its own (9:05). The staff then reflects on the 2021-21 school year and high school sports wedging in a complete schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic (13:00). 

As Star Local Media's coverage of the 2021 high school baseball and softball playoffs comes to a close, the staff looks back on its last two teams standing.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman look back on the Flower Mound softball team's first-ever trip to state (2:05), and Frisco Wakeland's baseball team falling two wins short of a trip to state of its own (9:05). The staff then reflects on the 2021-21 school year and high school sports wedging in a complete schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic (13:00).

 

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments