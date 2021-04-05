Allen boys soccer

Allen's Greysen Golgert (5) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the Eagles' 5-1 second-round win over Grand Prairie.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

With three rounds in the high school soccer playoffs in the books, Star Local Media discusses the boys and girls teams still standing in advance of this week's regional tournaments.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman look back on Flower Mound and Marcus marching on in the playoffs (1:19), a legacy of The Colony boys' senior class (8:10), another productive postseason for Frisco ISD (12:11), Allen's surging offense (14:55), Sachse flying under the radar (17:07) and Celina making history (19:55). 

