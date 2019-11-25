ALLEN FB RAYLEN SHARPE
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Fresh off an area round that featured no shortage of entertainment throughout the high school football playoffs, Star Local Media discusses the latest postseason developments for its local teams.

Topics include Allen's wild loss to Rockwall (2:00), McKinney's near-comeback against Midway (8:42), Prosper's dominance over Mesquite (10:04), Marcus making history (14:11), Frisco ISD's impressive postseason (and the upcoming Lone Star-Highland Park rematch) (16:56), McKinney North's offense meeting its match (24:39), Argyle's close call against Stephenville (28:25), Sunnyvale's tough test this week (33:07) and a look at a wild week in the private school playoffs for John Paul II, Prestonwood Christian and Dallas Christian (35:18).

Disclaimer: Apologies for the background noise. We're in the process of moving to a new office and a work crew was performing office maintenance during the time of the podcast recording.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments